GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Even in the North Country, summertime can produce more heat than is easy to beat. In Glens Falls on Friday, a special event creates a chance to cool off with cool characters and family fun – and tease some upcoming shows headed to the city this summer.

Frozen Family Fun comes to City Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, July 8. An “Ice Queen” character will pose for photo opportunities with other characters for families in the park, located around Crandall Public Library downtown. The event also includes a bounce house and face painting, as well as free lemonade.

Frozen Family Fun is hosted by Events to a T, Broadway Upstate and Cardinale’s Car Care. The free event benefits the Charles R. Wood Theater and all of its shows. It’s an outdoor opening act for “Frozen Jr.,” which comes to the theater in Glens Falls from Aug. 18-21 and 24-28. The production is being performed by Broadway Upstate.

The event will also include announcements for City Park’s annual Outdoor Cinema series, which kicks off that very night. The series features free outdoor movies every Friday at dusk through July and August. All showings will be held in City Park.

A mobile box office for the Charles R. Wood Theater will be in operation at Frozen Family Fun. Tickets for “Frozen Jr.” will be on sale. Tickets can also be purchased online, in person at the box office at 207 Glen St., or by phone at (518) 480-4878.