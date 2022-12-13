GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A winter fairytale is coming next to the Charles R. Wood Theater. A princess visit reminiscent of a Disney classic is coming to town just in time for the holidays.

“The Ice Queen” is coming to the Glens Falls theater for a holiday art class series for kids on winter break. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 30, kids can enjoy some further holiday cheer after Christmas has come and gone. Every young learner who takes part will learn about pointillism painting with q-tips, as well as DIY slime.

The Disney-inspired “Ice Queen” is a character played by Shelley Fairbanks, who works as the Wood Theater’s box office manager. She first took on the role as a guest cameo in a 2019 movie screening, and then let it grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Along with my role of box office manager at the Wood Theater, I also am an artist and enjoy sharing my love of art, especially with children,” Fairbanks said. “I am thrilled that we are doing a more hands-on approach in person this year – and that we get to make slime which is just as fun for me as the kids.”

The Ice Queen’s classes started off as a way to engage the community in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic closed down a lot of traditional activities. Fairbanks created hundreds of craft kit boxes, which were picked up by families and taken home, where kids could get creative while following the Queen’s lessons via YouTube.

This year’s classes are set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 and 30. Tickets are priced at $5 per child, and tickets can be purchased in advance. The Ice Queen program is sponsored by a LARAC Community Arts Grant.