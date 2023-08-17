GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you have kids heading back to school soon, hold off and check in with your district before picking up new notebooks and packs of pens. Some schools are making back-to-school shopping easier on parents.

This summer, Glens Falls City Schools announced that all school supplies will be provided for students across the academic year. Students across all grade levels will be provided their supplies during the first week of school at Big Cross, Jackson Heights, and Kensington elementary schools, as well as Glens Falls Middle School and High School.

Nearby, students on the other side of the Hudson River are getting the same treatment. South Glens Falls Central School District is providing all school supplies other than headphones for students from pre-kindergarten up through fifth grade for the upcoming school year. The district credited budget adjustments for making the gift possible. Affected schools include Ballard, Harrison Avenue, Moreau, and Tanglewood elementary schools.