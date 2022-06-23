QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is partnering with the American Red Cross to offer a free disaster preparedness training event for the public. The training, “Prepare, Respond, Recover: What to Do When Disaster Strikes”, will be held Thursday, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The training will include an overview of how to prepare for natural and man-made disasters, how to respond to them, and how to recover from them. The training will include topics such as fire safety, severe weather preparedness, basic first aid, evacuation plans, pet safety, emergency supply kits, and communications plans.

The event will be held at the Warren County Human Services Building on the Warren County Municipal Center Campus. Those who wish to participate can register online.