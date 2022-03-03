QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – COVID-19 at-home test kits are becoming easier to get, but making them available is still a priority for communities. This weekend, the Aviation Mall in Queensbury is offering 16,000 test kits for that cause.

Free rapid coronavirus test kits will be given out from 3-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the mall, handed out by Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL). SAIL will be located at a table inside the mall, in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Visitors can find it through that store entrance, or on the mall’s other side through the doors between 99 Restaurant and Planet Fitness.

COVID-19 face masks are no longer required inside the mall. However, masks are encouraged for anyone feeling ill. Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms is encouraged to have a friend or family member pick tests up for them instead.

SAIL also recommends the tests for anyone covered by Medicaid, Medicare or who is uninsured. The group has had a presence in the mall previously, giving out around 6,000 tests in January.

“We want to continue to stand as a leader for individuals with disabilities in our community by ensuring access to rapid testing kits,” said SAIL Executive Director Tyler Whitney. “As we see our local community move towards a reduction in masking, we want to remain vigilant in the testing process. We appreciate the support of the Governor’s office and NYS in protecting those most vulnerable including those with disabilities. We just got these in and wanted to give them away immediately, so we are planning this event in just a matter of days.”

Free COVID-19 tests kits are also offered by availability at Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall, town halls across the county, and various Stewart’s Shops locations. The mall is also home to a state-run coronavirus vaccine clinic.