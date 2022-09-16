GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Fair has come and gone for another year, but the Washington County Fairgrounds never sleep for long. This weekend, a clinic is being hosted there to help the southern Washington County community.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is bringing a free medical care clinic to the fairgrounds this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18. The clinic features medical care including dental and eye care, no questions asked. There is no hard opening time, but RAM clinics typically open around 6 a.m.

RAM is an organization with national and even international reach. The organization has 35 years of clinics behind it. The clinic will operate COVID-19 screening procedures. The Washington County Fairgrounds are located at 391 Old Schuylerville Road in Greenwich.