FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Driving safe is a full-time job – one with even more importance placed on safety when a little one is on board. The Washington County Department of Public Health is offering a free check program for kids’ car seats next month, to make that job just a bit less demanding.

Drivers transporting small children can stop by the Fort Edward Rescue Squad from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, to have a professionally certified car seat technician check their car seats, completely for free. The firehouse is located at 75 Schuyler St. in Fort Edward.

Technicians will check car seats to ensure proper fit by passenger age as well as car model. Recall information will also be on hand, to ensure that no little ones are riding in seats that have been deemed unsafe by the manufacturer. A limited number of donated replacement car seats may be available, but quantity cannot be guaranteed ahead of time.

Washington County Public Health recommends that parents ensure their children are in car seats that properly fit both the child and the vehicle. The CDC reports that motor vehicle injuries are the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. – and that many of those deaths have been found to be preventable, given proper precautions, including car seat use.

Washington County’s car seat check has been sponsored by the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, Washington County Public Health, and the Fort Edward Rescue Squad. Anyone seeking further information on car seat safety or the program at large can contact Elizabeth St. John at Washington County Public Health by phone at (518) 746-240, ext. 3478.