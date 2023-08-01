GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday nights are a festive and flavorful time right now in downtown Glens Falls. The Take a Bite food festival comes to town from 5 to 7 p.m. every week, with restaurants bringing their best out in small plate form. This week, a local bike group is bringing something else to do while you try out new eats.

Citizen action group Bike Glens Falls is set to attend Take a Bite this week, offering free gifts to anyone who comes to talk about bikes and community. The organization will offer a $5 food voucher to the first 100 visitors to show up with bikes, good for any participating Take a Bite vendors. Visitors will also get a free bike bell, and a chance to win a brand-new Trek bicycle donated by North Country Subaru.

Bike Glens Falls was founded to encourage safe and accessible biking in the city. Since 2021, group organizers Ethan Gaddy and Norabelle Greenberger have been gathering bike data from around Glens Falls, getting a sense for whether – and where – city residents would like easier biking.

In 2022, Bike Glens Falls created a simulation of various types of bike lane on five streets around the Queensbury Hotel in order to imagine different types of bike lanes. To that end, the organization will be collecting input at Take a Bite on Wednesday.