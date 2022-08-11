INLET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting next month. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the launch would close effective on Monday, Sept. 12.

The DEC said that the closure is intended to give workers time and space to conduct repairs and improvements. The launch is set to re-open in spring 2023.

The work to be done on the launch this fall will be visually apparent by next year, Rehabilitation at the site will include new pavement, painted parking spots, fencing and a completely new boarding dock. Landscaping and tree work are also on the docket. Work is expected to complete early next spring, before boat season gets into full swing.

In the meantime, any boaters planning to set off on Fourth Lake are encouraged to find nearby waterways with public access, and can consult a DEC database designed to help them to do so. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch is the only launch on Fourth Lake, itself part of the Fulton chain of lakes near Old Forge and Eagle Bay.

Last week, DEC forest rangers responded to a fire on Alger Island Campground on Fourth Lake. The fire was brought under control, but destroyed a lean-to after the camper staying in it left a campfire unattended. The DEC asks all campers to never leave a campfire unattended, and to completely extinguish embers with water. Fires do not always need high winds to spread to nearby trees or structures.