GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Granville Community Foundation has named its latest round of businesses and nonprofits set to receive financial aid in the community’s slice of Washington County. $41,500 in grant funding has been approved to go to four different places around Granville.

In its second funding round of the year, the foundation approved specific funding requests of $56,500, for projects amounting to $92,090 overall. The funding adds up to a total of $173,269 in grants that the foundation has given out since 2022.

Grant recipients include:

Granville Area Food Pantry & Community Service, Inc. $3,000 Upgrades to the food pantry’s electric system

Village of Granville $22,500 Construction of two pickleball courts adjacent to work to improve Mettowee River access

Granville Lions Club Foundation $8,500 Restoration of a mural facing Main Street, first painted in 1996 and in need of repair

Granville Youth Football $7,500 Replenishing gear used by the roughly 200 kids per year involved in the program



“These four latest grants are consistent with four of the five goals of the Granville Community Foundation in that they address community development, art and culture, health and social needs of the greater community,” said foundation Advisory Board Chair Michael Freed. “We continue to be inspired by these nonprofit organizations and the many volunteers who work so hard on their behalf, and we’re honored to try and assist however we can.”