LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fort William Henry Museum is opening for the season this weekend in Lake George. This year, the bastion of local lake-area history has some new additions to share – some of which move past the bounds of reality.

This year, Fort William Henry Museum is introducing an all-new Augmented Reality (AR) experience that allows viewers to see into a single day of the 1757 siege of Fort William Henry during the French and Indian War. The phone-based experience gives visitors access to a birds-eye view of the fort, the Entrenched Camp and the French siegeworks making their attack. The experience lets AR users explore the area and learn more about what went on in a single day during the siege. The experience is specifically modeled after Aug. 8, 1757.

“Fort William Henry is a must-see destination, a center of learning, and an interactive, multi-faceted experience,” said Museum Director Lindsay Doyle. “We are committed to welcoming all to visit, providing even more opportunities to explore this special place. Daily programs bring to life epic chapters of history and signature stories through interactive programs and, living history events, special programs, hands-on family activities, and more.”

The new AR experience is joined by the museum’s traditional offerings. Those include daytime living history tours, where guides demonstrate musket and cannon firings and visitors can play 18th-century games; and weekend haunted history tours, where guests are welcomed to hear haunting tales from the fort’s history. The museum is located at 48 Canada St., next to the Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center.

“As a leader in delivering a premium historic destination experience, we are thrilled to welcome visitors back to Fort William Henry for the daily visitation season. We look forward to building family memories, fostering enjoyment in our site’s beauty, and inspiring visitors to discover the power of the past and its meaning to us today,” said Doyle.