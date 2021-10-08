Fort Edward woman charged with larceny over allegedly stolen benefits

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Susan Rivers, 42, of Fort Edward on two separate larceny charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy, Rivers intentionally failed to report information, and as a result, she reportedly received benefits that she was not legally entitled to. Police did not reveal how much money was involved, or the finer points about why she received larceny charges rather than fraud.

The charges against Rivers are:

Fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony

Petit larceny, a misdemeanor

The Washington County Department of Social Services helped with the investigation, and the Fort Edward Police department aided in the arrest.