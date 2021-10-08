Fort Edward woman charged with larceny over allegedly stolen benefits

North Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Susan Rivers mugshot (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Susan Rivers mugshot (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Susan Rivers, 42, of Fort Edward on two separate larceny charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy, Rivers intentionally failed to report information, and as a result, she reportedly received benefits that she was not legally entitled to. Police did not reveal how much money was involved, or the finer points about why she received larceny charges rather than fraud.

The charges against Rivers are:

  • Fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony
  • Petit larceny, a misdemeanor

The Washington County Department of Social Services helped with the investigation, and the Fort Edward Police department aided in the arrest.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19