Forest rangers rescue injured hiker by helicopter

DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest rangers regularly locate and rescue lost, injured, or distressed people across New York. On Saturday, they extracted a 46-year-old South Glens Falls woman who was injured in Washington County.

At 12:30 p.m. on November 14, an emergency call reported a hiker with a non-weight-bearing knee injury on the trail near the summit of Black Mountain. Five forest rangers responded to the trailhead, alongside the Dresden Fire Department and Skenesborough EMS.

The first forest ranger on the scene with the injured woman requested assistance from New York State Police Aviation. A helicopter was sent to the location from Schroon Airfield at around 4:48 p.m. At dusk, the emergency response helicopter performed a “power-on landing” at the summit of Black Mountain. The injured woman was loaded in and flown to a local airport. From there, she was transported via ambulance for treatment at a nearby hospital.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) warns to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY and Adirondack Backcountry Information for information about preparing for a hike.

“DEC celebrates our 50th anniversary this year, but our Forest Rangers have been on the front lines for even longer, protecting New York’s wildlife, natural resources, residents, and visitors for more than a century,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The State’s brave Forest Rangers have a vast knowledge of first aid, land navigation, and technical rescue techniques that are critical to the success of their missions in remote wilderness areas, rugged mountainous peaks, white water rivers, frozen lakes, and forested areas statewide.”

In 2019, DEC forest rangers performed 337 search and rescue missions.