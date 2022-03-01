LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers rescued an ATV driver who became stranded on Lake George. The 52-year-old from Florida struck a heave in the ice, which trapped the ATV.

On February 22 at 12:30 p.m., rangers were sent to the Mother Bunch Islands area of Lake George for the report of a person stuck on the ice. Due to 50 degree temperatures and rain, the ice wasn’t safe for a snowmobile or ATV.

Rangers were able to use an airboat to rescue the stranded person. DEC said rangers then tried to remove the ATV from the ice, but it was stuck too deep. Rangers attached ice buoys and a floating marker to the ATV so they could remove it when conditions improved.