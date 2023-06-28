HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Food by the water and live music are in store by Mill Pond in the hamlet of Brant Lake. Food Truck Fridays are back starting Friday, June 30.

Food trucks will pull up to the Horicon Community Center every Friday until Sept. 1. Starting at 5 p.m. weekly, a variety of offerings will be paired with exciting live music options.

Exact offerings may vary by the week. Food trucks set to attend this summer include:

ADK Mobile Hibachi

Alaturco Gyro

Big Bear ADK

Buena Comida

Chick Magnet

Full Cord Pizza

Grace Family Farm

High Noon

Hops, Chop and Roll

Mac Factor

Moby Dick’s Fish Fry

Red Wagon BBQ

Vashti’s Kitchen Delights

Sip ‘n Slurp

ADK Olykoeks

Chilly Willys

Koko Chariot

Dawn’s Delights

Several artists and bands will visit over the season, perfect to enjoy while tasting an old favorite or trying something new. A new acoustic stage has been added in front of Town Hall. This summer’s music lineup includes:

June 30: Willie Playmore

July 7: Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts

July 14: Bone Doctor

July 21: Tom’s House Acoustic stage: Willie Trio

July 28: Warden & Co.

Aug. 4: Andy Smith & Friends Acoustic stage: Michelle & Tyler

Aug. 11: Hudson River Ceili Acoustic stage: Northern Borne Trio

Aug. 18: Rich Ortiz

Aug. 25: Three Quarter North Acoustic stage: Andy Smith & Bob Gagnon



“Food Truck Fridays has quickly become a signature event for our community attended by local residents and visitors from all over the country,” said Horicon Town Supervisor Mike Geraci. “Please consider joining us with family and friends for enjoyable and relaxing Friday evenings throughout the summer.”