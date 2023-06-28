HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Food by the water and live music are in store by Mill Pond in the hamlet of Brant Lake. Food Truck Fridays are back starting Friday, June 30.
Food trucks will pull up to the Horicon Community Center every Friday until Sept. 1. Starting at 5 p.m. weekly, a variety of offerings will be paired with exciting live music options.
Exact offerings may vary by the week. Food trucks set to attend this summer include:
- ADK Mobile Hibachi
- Alaturco Gyro
- Big Bear ADK
- Buena Comida
- Chick Magnet
- Full Cord Pizza
- Grace Family Farm
- High Noon
- Hops, Chop and Roll
- Mac Factor
- Moby Dick’s Fish Fry
- Red Wagon BBQ
- Vashti’s Kitchen Delights
- Sip ‘n Slurp
- ADK Olykoeks
- Chilly Willys
- Koko Chariot
- Dawn’s Delights
Several artists and bands will visit over the season, perfect to enjoy while tasting an old favorite or trying something new. A new acoustic stage has been added in front of Town Hall. This summer’s music lineup includes:
- June 30: Willie Playmore
- July 7: Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts
- July 14: Bone Doctor
- July 21: Tom’s House
- Acoustic stage: Willie Trio
- July 28: Warden & Co.
- Aug. 4: Andy Smith & Friends
- Acoustic stage: Michelle & Tyler
- Aug. 11: Hudson River Ceili
- Acoustic stage: Northern Borne Trio
- Aug. 18: Rich Ortiz
- Aug. 25: Three Quarter North
- Acoustic stage: Andy Smith & Bob Gagnon
“Food Truck Fridays has quickly become a signature event for our community attended by local residents and visitors from all over the country,” said Horicon Town Supervisor Mike Geraci. “Please consider joining us with family and friends for enjoyable and relaxing Friday evenings throughout the summer.”