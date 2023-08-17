GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library is introducing the North Country to Scottish folk tunes, hot jazz, and more, with a trio of concerts coming to Glens Falls and Salem this fall. The Live! Folklife Concert series kicks off this September.

This year’s season features performances in Warren and Washington counties. Each band will play at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St. in the city of Glens Falls; and the Historic Salem Courthouse, 58 East Broadway in the town of Salem.

This year’s lineup includes:

Cantrip Scottish border pipes, fiddle, guitar and vocals from an energetic quartet Thursday, Sept. 7 (Glens Falls) and Friday, Sept. 8 (Salem) Both shows start at 7 p.m.

Heron Valley Scottish and Irish group with fiddle, keys, guitar, bagpipes, bass and vocals Thursday, Sept. 21 (Glens Falls) and Friday, Sept. 22 (Salem) Both shows start at 7 p.m.

Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman England-based do featuring guitar and harp, hot jazz, bluegrass, and Irish influences Thursday, Oct. 19 (Glens Falls) and Friday, Oct. 20 (Salem) Both shows start at 7 p.m.



The Folklife Center collects and archives records of history local to the North Country. Earlier this summer, it held a 30th-anniversary celebration at City Park.