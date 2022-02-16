WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking ahead at rising temperatures between Wednesday and Friday, the Warren County Office of Emergency Services put out a warning on Wednesday. County residents should be on the alert for potential flooding and ice jams, as snow and ice begin to melt.

The National Weather Service sent out a flood watch for Warren County and its neighbors, starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. It runs through 7 p.m. Friday, during which time over an inch of rain is possible. The county said that warming temperatures could create ice jams on streams and rivers.

“Ice jams can cause rapid flooding in areas that haven’t previously been flood-prone as large volumes of water back up,” said Ann Marie Mason, the county’s Director of Emergency Services. Mason said those living along or near streams should take special caution.

Wednesday was forecast to hit a high of 46 degrees, bumping up to 59 on Thursday. It’s expected to drop back down after that, but stay above freezing into next week.

The county emergency services and sheriff’s offices are working together to monitor the flow of melting ice as it breaks up along water bodies. The Hudson River and Schroon River are of particular interest.

If you encounter flooded roads, it’s advised to not drive through them. As little as a foot of flowing water can wash a vehicle away. The county pointed to research showing that over half of all flood-related drownings occur due to such conditions, with many others tied to unsafe foot traffic near or through flooded areas.