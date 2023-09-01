LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This September, the Lake George Association (LGA) is enacting a new tradition for the health of the Queen of American Lakes. Sunday, Sep. 17, will mark the first annual “Clean Up Lake George” Day.

The LGA is asking neighbors, businesses, and visitors to the village of Lake George to be conscious of trash and remove waste near the lake’s shore. Volunteers can register online to take part in a cleanup effort that starts at 8:30 a.m. at the village pier, or sign up upon arrival. Those who want to clean up around their own properties around the lake can take part as well.

“This idea for a clean-up day came from discussions within our Young Professionals group

wanting to give back to Lake George,” said Danielle Brown, LGA Development Manager. “We are grateful to Mayor Perry, Sheriff LaFarr, our sponsors, and this amazing community for coming together to help us keep the Lake we rely on for our economy clean and protected.”

Underwater cleanup will be managed by the Warren County Sheriff Department’s dive team. The effort is co-sponsored by the Lake George Beach Club, which is offering themed T-shirts to the first 100 volunteers who register to help clean. The beach club will also host a cookout for all volunteers once the cleanup concludes.

Those cleaning up on their own are asked to share photos on Instagram and Facebook using #LGCleanUp.