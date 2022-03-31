QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On a stretch of Bay Road, road work was underway on Thursday. If you were coming from the north, you would only have to notice the big hole in the pavement to find out why.

An area of Bay Road was first closed on Wednesday after a chunk of culvert underneath the pavement collapsed, creating a large sinkhole. Warren County Public Communications Director Don Lehman said on Thursday that the county Department of Public Works was hoping to get it patched up, and the road drivable again, by Friday afternoon, depending on how quickly some needed equipment can arrive.

In the meantime, the roughly quarter-mile of closed road sends motorists along a detour, up Moon Hill and Walkup roads. That’s fine for general driving, but less so for the Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Co. If you’re inside the fire department, you can see the roadwork from out the window.

Despite being on the closed stretch of road, the fire department is still able to reach roads and get where needed. Old Bay Road arcs behind the department, allowing fairly easy access to Bay proper around the road work.

That’s good news for Bay Ridge, one of the largest fire departments in the area. The department has responded to a total of 38 first responder calls and 46 fire calls between January and February alone, according to information on their website. The department did not return a call from NEWS10 seeking comment on Thursday.

Lehman said that the sinkhole was caused due to the age of the culvert. Bay Road runs south to Glens Falls, and north through Queensbury toward Lake George.