GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls said “Fire & Ice,” but Mother Nature disagreed. After the best attempts possible, the city announced that the third weekend of Fire & Ice at Crandall Pond has been canceled due to weather conditions for this Friday, Feb. 17.

Milder weather is set to shoot up as high as 60 this week, in a warm spell that has crippled events at the Lake George Winter Carnival and elsewhere. The ice was primed after a cold snap at the start of February, and organizers are hopeful for favorable conditions for the festival’s fourth and final weekend.

“I know the sides are already softening up,” said Tom Girard, Superintendent of the Department of Public Works. “We will monitor the ice and, if we lose too much, I will post ‘no skating’ signs like normally we do.”

Fire & Ice is a Friday celebration where ice skating takes Crandall Pond by storm at Crandall Park. Even on weekends when the ice isn’t sturdy, music and hot chocolate make for a fun gathering for those who come to pray for cold.

“Last week was not perfect, but people still had fun” said Ward 3 Councilwoman Diana Palmer, a manager of the event. “This week, it will be in the 50s and the pond will probably not be safe.”

Those interested in volunteering for Fire & Ice can sign up online or call the recreation department at (518) 615-0446 to register for the final weekend. The event’s final date will be Friday, Feb. 24, if the weather takes another cold turn.