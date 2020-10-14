Fire at ‘Salerno Plastic Film and Bags’ causes severe damages

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — A North Country business is left seriously damaged after a fire this morning. Crews say the blaze at Salerno Plastic Film and Bags was under control after about 15 minutes, but the repairs will be costly. Fire Chief Scott Ewing, says this is because the company’s printing press will need to be fixed or replaced.

“A new press is about 2.5 million, this currently has about half a million to three quarters of a million in damage,” said Ewing. ” The damage was pretty much contained to the printing press itself, and water damage to the rest of the building.”

Firefighters say no one was hurt, and the fire is under investigation. Salerno Plastic Film and Bags says it will start business back up as soon as they are done restoring the area.

