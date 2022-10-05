GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hyde Collection’s accumulation of art has taken on a rotation of many forms, from classical painting to screenprinting, student works and more. Soon, a new experience will come to the museum taking on another type of canvas – the big screen.

Starting this Saturday, Oct. 8, the Hyde will flip the projector on for On Screen @ The Hyde, a new film series highlighting great British theatre, as well as art from around the world. The program includes National Theatre Live – a program from the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain to broadcast performances worldwide. It also incorporates Great Art on Screen, a program including documentaries and experiences featuring art, history, and biographies from across the world of art.

“We are honored to bring National Theatre Live and Great Art on Screen to our members, community, and region,” said Hyde Collection CEO Norman E. Dascher, Jr. “We are excited to offer this new experience in our beautiful state-of-the-art high-definition 144-seat Helen Froehlich Auditorium. Offering exceptional journeys through art and culture is central to our mission as a world-class art museum.”

Features coming to On Screen @ The Hyde include Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible,” Shakespeare’s classic “Much Ado About Nothing,” and tours of the artistry and architecture behind the city streets and canals of Venice, Italy. The full schedule includes:

Great Art On Screen: Botticelli: Florence and The Medici Saturday, Oct. 8 2 p.m. A journey into the Florence Renaissance. $20 for non-members, $18 for members, seniors and students, $7 for children 12 and under

National Theatre Live: “Frankenstein” Saturday, Oct. 29 1:30 p.m. Director Danny Boyle’s take on the classic novel, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. $22 for non-members, $20 for members, seniors and students

Great Art On Screen: Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde Saturday, Nov. 5 2 p.m. A tour of Venice that shows the classical works of Tiepolo, Canaletto, Rosalba Carriera and others, from Lord Byron and Hollywood stars of the modern age, who are drawn to inspiration there. $20 for non-members, $18 for members, seniors and students, $7 for children 12 and under

Great Art On Screen: Maverick Modigliani Saturday, Nov. 12 2 p.m. A talent showcase of filmmaker Maverick Modigliani, 100 years after his death. $20 for non-members, $18 for members, seniors and students, $7 for children 12 and under

