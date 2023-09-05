WESTPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County’s annual harvest season festival isn’t putting wool over any eyes – but wool is woven into the theme. This year’s Adirondack Harvest Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, and this year is set to put the focus on farm-grown fiber products.

The Adirondack Harvest Festival runs from noon to 5 p.m., populating the Essex County Fairgrounds with farmers and vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, and horse-drawn wagons. This year, all that comes alongside demonstrations on how wool and fiber from animals like those raised across New York’s North Country are used in baskets, paper, shoes and other projects.

Visitors can learn for themselves with workshops on papermaking, weaving and botanical drying. Kids can get their hands on a chance to learn with children’s workshops on finger knitting, natural tie dye, and felted soap.

No festival is complete without some live music. Tunes at this year’s event will come courtesy of Annie & The Hedonists, Crackin’ Foxy, and Ploughman’s Lunch. Meanwhile, over 30 farmers market vendors will provide local food and other goods.

Market vendors this year include:

Crown Point Bread Co.

Farmers Cone Creamery

Green Goddess Natural Market

Grilled Cheese Fundraiser for the Wadham’s Library

Orta Foods

Papa Duke’s BBQ

Ye Olde Phat Dragon Bakery

Rivermede Farm Market

Taste of Lahore

The festival’s Local Libations Tent will be serving local spirits from around the Adirondacks. Vendors include:

Ausable Brewing Company

Oval Craft Brewing

Otter Creek Winery

For those who want to get an early start, a pre-festival hike takes advantage of the festival’s scenic surroundings. A pre-festival hike guided by Champlain Area Trails starts at 10 a.m., leaving the fairgrounds and looping through areas of farm and forest land before returning.

The Adirondack Harvest Festival is free to attend, with cash encouraged for vendors. The festivities will go on, rain or shine.