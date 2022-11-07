GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This winter, Granville is reviving an annual tradition, No, not its annual tractor parade – that returned last year. This year, the town’s local history museum is stringing up its own lights and putting on a show again.

The Slate Valley Festival of Trees is set to return this winter at Slate Valley Museum. The festival is a place to see a variety of holiday trees – and the community gets to submit their own. It’s the festival’s first year back since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s safe to say that many of us are craving large holiday celebrations and the feeling of community that they bring,” said Slate Valley Museum Executive Director Sarah Kijowski. “We are very excited to bring this event back to life, and we can’t wait to see what people come up with to help us celebrate it.”

The museum is looking for community members interested in helping to deck the halls. Entrants have until Wednesday, Nov. 23 to submit their tree to be part of the festivities, in order to make it prior to the festival opening on Friday, Dec. 2.

The traditional trees aren’t the only thing in store this year. Slate Valley wants this year’s festival to carry the spirit of reuniting. The museum is asking anyone interested to come and share a bit of their own holiday tradition.

“In addition to trees, we are asking people to consider sharing holiday tables – dishes, décor, centerpieces, etc. – that could serve as a setting for people to Gather Together Again for holiday meals, visits, and sharing memories,” said Kijowski.

Signup for tree or table submission can be found through the museum website, with forms also available for pickup at the museum, located at 17 Water St. in Granville. Additionally, tree-bringers can reach out to associate@slatevalleymuseum.org, or (518) 642-1417.