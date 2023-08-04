GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cool Insuring Arena, home to the Adirondack Thunder hockey team, is making some major updates to an aging space used for events. This year, Heritage Hall is getting a refresh.

The arena announced this week that a full remodel would be coming to the arena, which is used for meetings, live music, and whatever else the arena needs. As reported in the Glens Falls Chronicle newspaper, the $1 million project is set to be mostly complete by Sunday, Sept 10, save for an HVAC system to be installed later in the month.

Cool Insuring Arena was able to raise about $850,000 through fundraising, including American Rescue Plan Act funding from both Glens Falls and Warren County. The arena plans to run a capital campaign for what remains.

It’s far from hockey season – but not that far. The Adirondack Thunder starts playing in October, starting away against the Worcester Railers before coming home to play the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Oct. 28.