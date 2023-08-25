QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Road work continues along Quaker Road in Queensbury, as the town works to rehabilitate various parts of a nearly four-mile stretch of road. The latest development: Construction and lane closures to come between the road’s intersections with Dix Avenue and Route 9.

Starting Sunday, Aug. 27, motorists and other travelers should expect road work between 8 p.m. and 6 p.m. along the stretch of Quaker Road between the two arteries into Glens Falls. Work to come includes milling and resurfacing, as contractors get the road ready for re-paving to come. The work is expected to last through the night of Thursday, Aug. 31.

As work continues, drivers should expect detours to be established. Those familiar with local roads are encouraged to seek out alternate routes whenever possible, and also to slow down or move over when needed to make room for roadside vehicles. The work on Quaker Road is expected to finish by Oct. 1.