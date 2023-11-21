WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bridge over the Adirondack Northway has been completed near the west side of Lake George. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Transportation announced that the Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road bridge was back in action again.

Located near Northway Exit 24, the bridge became the subject of a $4.1 million replacement project, with its predecessor dating back to 1965 – and showing its age. The new bridge has wider shoulders and allows higher vertical clearance, than what came before, at 16 feet, 6 inches.

“Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to make critically important investments in our infrastructure that will better connect communities and create a more efficient and resilient transportation network that benefits all users,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “The Northway is a vital traffic artery and the completion of this new bridge, just in time for the holiday season, will ensure that a vital connection for travelers to and from the beautiful Lake George area will remain open and accessible for decades to come.”

The holiday traffic timing is no joke. Since April, the southbound exit and entrance ramps at Exit 24 have been completely closed to allow work to progress. The Northway itself was largely unaffected, with closures only lasting 15 minutes, all taking place overnight.

The previous bridge was nearly a foot lower – 15 feet, 9 inches, to be exact. DOT staff removed it piece by piece.