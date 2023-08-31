LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The water will probably still be warm for a while, but summer vacation season is coming to a close. That doesn’t mean any shortage of things going on around Lake George, though.

The start of September comes with Labor Day weekend, which this year sees the return of a bigger, better Adirondack Independence Music Festival. Further on into the month, jazz, balloons, and even large amounts of garlic come to the lake.

Ongoing events

  • Oktoberfest begins at The Great Escape
    • Every weekend in September and October
    • German-inspired cuisine, craft beers and ciders, and festive music and games at Six Flags Great Escape
    • Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor, 1172 Route 9, Queensbury
    • Daily admission
  • Lake George Dinner Theater: Marriage is Murder
    • Showings Mondays-Saturdays starting Thursday, Sept. 14
    • Dinner theater following a divorced couple forced to collaborate in Hollywood
    • Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Route 9, Lake George
    • $48.50 – $82.50

Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-4

  • Adirondack Independence Music Festival
    • Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3
    • Second annual music festival, featuring moe. and Dark Star Orchestra; see full lineup
    • Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
    • Tickets range from $70 to $330
  • Fridays at the Lake concert series
    • Friday, Sept. 1, 6 – 9:30 p.m.
    • Final Friday night concert of the summer
    • Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George
    • Free
  • Bolton Art & Craft Festival
    • Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Up to 25 artisans and artists vending
    • 5 Cross St., Bolton Landing
    • Bring cash
  • Lake George Triathlon Festival
    • Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 2-3
    • Annual triathlon featuring Alpha Sprint, Alpha Olympic, Alpha 70.3 distances
    • Battlefield Park and Million Dollar Beach, Lake George
    • Find out how to sign up
  • Bolton Landing Labor Day celebration
    • Monday, Sept. 4, 5-8 p.m.
    • A celebration of Labor Day with live music and fireworks
    • Rogers Memorial Park, Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
    • Free

Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 7-10

  • Adirondack Nationals Car Show
    • Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 7-10
    • Hundreds of classic cars on display in Lake George
    • Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Fort William Henry and Shepard Park, Lake George
    • Free
  • Otis Mountain Get Down
    • Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10
    • Annual music festival at a small-capacity venue
    • Otis Mountain, Lobdell Lane, Elizabethtown
    • Sold out
  • Adirondack VetteFest
    • Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10
    • 31st annual Corvette festival in Glens Falls, benefitting Operation Santa Claus, Operation At Ease, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research
    • Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
    • Free
  • Second Saturday Flea
    • Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Monthly flea market at The Shirt Factory
    • The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls
    • Bring cash

Sunday-Saturday, Sept. 10-16

  • Lake George Restaurant Week
    • Sunday-Saturday, Sept. 10-16
    • Restaurants around Lake George offer three-course prix-fixe meals using New York-local ingredients – visitors can vote for their favorites
    • See full list of participating restaurants
    • $35 per restaurant
  • Apple Festival at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market
    • Friday, Sept. 15, 3-6 p.m.
    • Apples take center stage at the weekly farmers market
    • Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, Warrensburg

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17

  • Jazz at the Lake: Lake George Jazz Weekend
    • Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17
    • Annual weekend of live jazz music organized by the Lake George Arts Project
    • Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George
    • Free
  • Bluegrass in Heaven
    • Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17, 7:30 p.m. – midnight
    • Annual bluegrass festival on Lake George featuring Michael Cleveland, Flamekeeper, and Drank the Gold
    • Silver Bay YMCA, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay
    • $80 all-access pass, $40 regular pass, $10 youth pass
  • Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival
    • Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Food festival featuring garlic and peppers and related items like hot sauces, jams, baked good, and art
    • Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
    • Free
  • King George Fishing Derby
    • Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17, 6-10 a.m.
    • Fishing competition on Lake George with $7,000 cash prizes for biggest catch in lake trout, salmon, bass, and northern pike categories
    • Lake George Village Public Docks, Beach Road, Lake George
    • $55 for adults, $15 for juniors
  • Great American Brewery Run ADK 5K
    • Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • 5K race starting and ending at Adirondack Pub & Brewery
    • Adirondack Brewing Company, 33 Canada St., Lake George
    • Sign up for $49, $45 for a virtual option, and $25 to take part in the ADK Stein Hoist Challenge

Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24

  • Adirondack Balloon Festival
    • Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24
    • 50th annual festival bringing 90+ hot air balloons to the Glens Falls area
    • Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, 443 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury; and Crandall Park, Glens Falls
    • Free
  • Glass pumpkin fundraiser
    • Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Glass demonstrations and sales benefitting the North Creek Depot Museum
    • 21 Railroad Place #1, North Creek
  • SAM Fund Unicorn Rodeo
    • Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 4:30 – 11 p.m.
    • Sixth annual concert and rodeo in support of local musicians in the Stony Creek area
    • 1000 Acres Ranch, Stony Creek
    • Free
  • Kris Kringle Christmas Festival
    • Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 23-24
    • Christmas festival including decorations, gifts, Santa outfits, crafts, toys, games, entertainment
    • Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
    • Bring cash

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

  • Lake George Merchant Sidewalk Sales
    • Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
    • Sidewalk sales around the village of Lake George
    • Village of Lake George
    • Bring cash
  • Warrensburg World’s Largest Garage Sale
    • Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
    • Annual vendor fair in Warrensburg featuring over 500 sellers ranging from antiques, toys, collectibles, and more
    • Downtown Warrensburg
    • Bring cash
  • Ticonderoga FallFest
    • Saturday, Sept. 30
    • Sixth annual festival, schedule TBA
    • Ticonderoga
  • Fright Fest begins at The Great Escape
    • Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1
    • Halloween-themed Fright Fest season begins at Six Flags Great Escape, featuring scare actors, trick-or-treating, and more
    • Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor, 1172 Route 9, Queensbury
    • Price of admission; see more details on what’s new
  • Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival
    • Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Annual festival with horses, a corn maze, food and drink
    • Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga
    • General fort admission