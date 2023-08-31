LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The water will probably still be warm for a while, but summer vacation season is coming to a close. That doesn’t mean any shortage of things going on around Lake George, though.

The start of September comes with Labor Day weekend, which this year sees the return of a bigger, better Adirondack Independence Music Festival. Further on into the month, jazz, balloons, and even large amounts of garlic come to the lake.

Ongoing events

Oktoberfest begins at The Great Escape Every weekend in September and October German-inspired cuisine, craft beers and ciders, and festive music and games at Six Flags Great Escape Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor, 1172 Route 9, Queensbury Daily admission

Lake George Dinner Theater: Marriage is Murder Showings Mondays-Saturdays starting Thursday, Sept. 14 Dinner theater following a divorced couple forced to collaborate in Hollywood Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Route 9, Lake George $48.50 – $82.50



Adirondack Independence Music Festival Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3 Second annual music festival, featuring moe. and Dark Star Orchestra; see full lineup Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George Tickets range from $70 to $330

Fridays at the Lake concert series Friday, Sept. 1, 6 – 9:30 p.m. Final Friday night concert of the summer Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George Free

Bolton Art & Craft Festival Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Up to 25 artisans and artists vending 5 Cross St., Bolton Landing Bring cash

Lake George Triathlon Festival Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 2-3 Annual triathlon featuring Alpha Sprint, Alpha Olympic, Alpha 70.3 distances Battlefield Park and Million Dollar Beach, Lake George Find out how to sign up

Bolton Landing Labor Day celebration Monday, Sept. 4, 5-8 p.m. A celebration of Labor Day with live music and fireworks Rogers Memorial Park, Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing Free



Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 7-10

Adirondack Nationals Car Show Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 7-10 Hundreds of classic cars on display in Lake George Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Fort William Henry and Shepard Park, Lake George Free

Otis Mountain Get Down Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10 Annual music festival at a small-capacity venue Otis Mountain, Lobdell Lane, Elizabethtown Sold out

Adirondack VetteFest Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10 31st annual Corvette festival in Glens Falls, benefitting Operation Santa Claus, Operation At Ease, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls Free

Second Saturday Flea Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monthly flea market at The Shirt Factory The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls Bring cash



Sunday-Saturday, Sept. 10-16

Lake George Restaurant Week Sunday-Saturday, Sept. 10-16 Restaurants around Lake George offer three-course prix-fixe meals using New York-local ingredients – visitors can vote for their favorites See full list of participating restaurants $35 per restaurant

Apple Festival at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market Friday, Sept. 15, 3-6 p.m. Apples take center stage at the weekly farmers market Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, Warrensburg



Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17

Jazz at the Lake: Lake George Jazz Weekend Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17 Annual weekend of live jazz music organized by the Lake George Arts Project Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George Free

Bluegrass in Heaven Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17, 7:30 p.m. – midnight Annual bluegrass festival on Lake George featuring Michael Cleveland, Flamekeeper, and Drank the Gold Silver Bay YMCA, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay $80 all-access pass, $40 regular pass, $10 youth pass

Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Food festival featuring garlic and peppers and related items like hot sauces, jams, baked good, and art Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George Free

King George Fishing Derby Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17, 6-10 a.m. Fishing competition on Lake George with $7,000 cash prizes for biggest catch in lake trout, salmon, bass, and northern pike categories Lake George Village Public Docks, Beach Road, Lake George $55 for adults, $15 for juniors

Great American Brewery Run ADK 5K Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 5K race starting and ending at Adirondack Pub & Brewery Adirondack Brewing Company, 33 Canada St., Lake George Sign up for $49, $45 for a virtual option, and $25 to take part in the ADK Stein Hoist Challenge



Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24

Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24 50th annual festival bringing 90+ hot air balloons to the Glens Falls area Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, 443 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury; and Crandall Park, Glens Falls Free

Glass pumpkin fundraiser Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Glass demonstrations and sales benefitting the North Creek Depot Museum 21 Railroad Place #1, North Creek

SAM Fund Unicorn Rodeo Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 4:30 – 11 p.m. Sixth annual concert and rodeo in support of local musicians in the Stony Creek area 1000 Acres Ranch, Stony Creek Free

Kris Kringle Christmas Festival Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 23-24 Christmas festival including decorations, gifts, Santa outfits, crafts, toys, games, entertainment Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George Bring cash



Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1