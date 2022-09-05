LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Labor Day Weekend ends another summer tourist season for the village of Lake George. With kids going back to school, the demographic for the goings-on in the village may change this fall.
That said, it’s not as though things are about to go all quiet. This week, as tourists leave the Lake George area, they’ll quickly be replaced by a horde of classic vehicles. The Adirondack Nationals Car Show comes to the village this week, as it always does in the days following Labor Day Weekend. And it’s just the start.
- Adirondack Nationals Car Show
- Thursday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 11
- Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center and Charles R. Wood Festival Commons
- Hundreds of classic cars visiting from all across the country
- $15 general admission, free for kids ages 12 and under
- Lake George Fall Restaurant Week
- Sunday, Sept. 11 – Saturday, Sept. 17
- Restaurants around Lake George (list)
- Restaurants across the Lake George region serving up unique dishes using local ingredients. Participants can vote for their favorites.
- $30 per prix fixe meal
- Lake George Jazz Weekend
- Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18
- Shepard Park, Canada Street (Hosted by The Courthouse Gallery at the Lake George Arts Project)
- Three-day jazz festival featuring:
- Chembo Corniel Quintet, 6 p.m. Friday
- Jane Ira Bloom Quartet, Saturday
- Samara Joy, 3 p.m. Saturday
- Ike Strum & Heart feat. Donny McCaslin, 5 p.m. Saturday
- Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quartet, 7 p.m. Saturday
- Zach Brock Quartet, 1 p.m. Sunday
- Vanderei Pereira and Blindfold Test, 3 p.m. Sunday
- Elio Villafranca and the Jass Syncopators, 5 p.m. Sunday
- All performances free
- ADK 5K
- Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St.
- Chip timed 5K starting and ending at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Includes awards, group incentives, a commemorative glass and race shirt, and lunch provided by the brewpub and the Hops, Chops & Roll food truck. This year’s 5K benefits the Lake George Association.
- $50 admission – sign up online
- Adirondack Balloon Festival
- Thursday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 25
- Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, Queensbury; and Crandall Park, Glens Falls
- 49th annual balloon festival, with dozens of unique hot air balloons visiting annually. Balloons can be seen from around the area, including Lake George. Schedule pending.
- VIP parking passes $20 for a 3-day pass, available online