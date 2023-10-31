LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Okay – everyone take a breath. The ghosts and ghouls of Halloween are off the streets. Now, it’s time for a quieter month around the Lake George area, as the community gets ready to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Quiet doesn’t mean silent, though. Adirondack Brewery is hosting a chance to get rid of your post-Halloween Jack-o-lantern. The Adirondack Stampede Rodeo is bucking its way to town, and there are ways to get involved with your community for the Thanksgiving season. Here’s everything happening around Lake George in November.

Monthlong and recurring events

Open Mic Thursdays Every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Open mic night at The Trap In Fort Ann The Trap, 5 Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann 2-drink minimum

Adirondack Thunder hockey Home games on Friday, Nov. 10; Sunday, Nov. 12; Wednesday, Nov. 22; Friday, Nov. 24; Saturday, Nov. 25; Wednesday, Nov. 29 Adirondack Thunder hockey season gets underway, with games against Maine, Norfolk, Trois-Rivieres, Worcester Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls $22 tickets, contact Thunder box office for more information



Thursday, Nov. 2

Hometown Thanksgiving Volunteer Meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, 7-8 p.m. Chance for community members to get involved with Glens Falls’s community Thanksgiving Christ United Methodist Church, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls

Adirondack Stampede Kickoff Party Thursday, Nov. 2, 7-9 p.m. Line dancing, meet and greets, raffles, music, and a cash bar celebrating Adirondack Stampede Rodeo Heritage Hall, Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls All proceeds benefit Double H Ranch



Friday-Sunday, Nov. 3-5

Adirondack Winery cidery launch party Friday-Sunday, Nov. 3-5, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Launch party for the winery’s new Extreme Heights Cidery, including cider samples, live music, and fun Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room & WInemaking Facility, 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury Free admission

Fort Edward chicken and biscuit dinner Saturday, Nov. 4, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Annual community chicken and biscuit dinner; call (518) 747-5996 to reserve a dinner Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward $13 per dinner, takeout only

Pumpkin Chuckin’ Saturday, Nov. 4, 1-5 p.m. Bring your decaying Jack-o-lantern and get it smashed, alongside a full festival and medieval village Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George Free admission

Lake George Community Band Veterans Day Concert Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. Community concert, doors open at 2:30 p.m. SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury $10 general admission, free for veterans and active duty personnel



Sunday-Sunday, Nov. 5-12

Glens Falls Restaurant Week Full week of Sunday-Saturday, Nov. 5-11 Restaurants around Glens Falls offer prix-fixe menus with special themes and ingredients Glens Falls Restaurant list and prices TBA

Fort William Henry Field of Flags Sunday-Sunday, Nov. 5-12 Field of over 8,000 American flags in front of Fort William Henry in honor of local veterans, with a musket salute at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St., Lake George



Friday-Sunday, Nov. 10-12

Chapman Museum Wine & Chocolate Tasting Friday, Nov. 10, 5:30 – 8 p.m. 17th annual tasting in support of the Chapman Museum, with more than 20 stations offering wine, chocolate, and food Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls $45 per person

NYS Free Fishing Day Saturday, Nov. 11 Free fishing without a license at state-regulated fishing spots around New York Free

Veterans Day at the World Awareness Children’s Museum Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – noon Words from Navy veteran Amie Gonzales and retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Juan Gonzales World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren Street, Glens Falls Free with cost of museum admission

Hudson Falls Community Run 4 Kids 5K Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. – noon Annual run benefitting Operation Santa Claus and the Hudson Falls Rotary Club scholarship fund Hudson Falls High School, 80 East Labarge St., Hudson Falls $25 entry fee online before Nov. 9; $30 day of the race

3rd annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair Sunday, Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m. Annual craft fair hosted by the Fort Edward Booster Club Fort Edward Central School District, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward



Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19

Lake George Polar Plunge Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. registration, noon plunge The 17th annual Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York; get wet in a team or as an individual Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George Register online

Skene Manor Basket Party Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. Skene Manor’s annual basket party with door prizes, 50/50, and a quilt raffle Whitehall High School, 87 Buckley Road, Whitehall $5 per raffle entrant, with additional ticket sheets for $2

Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade Saturday, Nov. 18, 6-9 p.m. The 11th annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade runs through the village of Greenwich, featuring more than 70 tractor displays Main and Washington streets, Greenwich

South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. Annual holiday parade down Route 9 Feeder Dam Road and Route 9, South Glens Falls

Community Thanksgiving Hymn Sunday, Nov. 19, 4-6 p.m. Community singing, including “Come Ye Thankful People, Come,” “We Gather Together,” For the Beauty of the Earth,” “The Ash Grove,” Now Thank We All Our God,” and more, led by Bryan Kirk First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 8 West Notre Dame St., Glens Falls $10 suggested donation



Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving)

Glens Falls Gobble Wobble Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:15 a.m. Annual 5K fundraiser supporting the Open Door Mission The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls $25 to register for ages 11 and up; $10 for ages 4-10

Thanksgiving Dinner at Fort William Henry Thursday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. servings Takeout dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Village Blacksmith, 2 – 5 p.m. sitdown dinner at the Fort William Henry Carriage House Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George Takeout: $100 for four people, $50 for 2; Buffer: $60 per adult, $24 for kids 6-11, free for kids under 5

Glens Falls Hometown Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 23, noon – 2 p.m. Free homemade Thanksgiving dinner for the Glens Falls community Christ United Methodist Church, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls

Thanksgiving Buffet at TR’s Restaurant Thursday, Nov. 23, noon – 4 p.m. Buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner Holiday Inn Restory Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George

Thanksgiving at The Sagamore Thursday, Nov. 23, 1-6 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner The Sagamore, 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing



Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26