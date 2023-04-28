LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – May flowers are getting ready to bloom, and Lake George is preparing for a busy summer. May is a huge month for the village and surrounding area. Outdoor rummage sales welcome the nicer weather, and the Americade motorcycle festival is on the way to close the month out. In the city of Glens Falls, Pet Fest gives four-legged North Country residents an exciting spot to trot.

Here’s everything happening around Lake George in May:

Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6

Spring rummage sale Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George Thursday 2-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., bag sale Saturday 9-11 a.m. Plenty for sale at this annual market



Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7

Lake George Community Garage Sale Downtown Lake George 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days Garage sale maps for sale at Fort William Henry, Shady Business and Lake George United Methodist Church; $15 seller registration by May 3; Proceeds benefit CR Wood Cancer Center

Fort Ticonderoga opens for the season Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga Starting Saturday, May 6, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. New season of historic and reenactment programming

Lake George Arts Project gallery opening: “Seeing Through Times Lake George Arts Project – Courthouse Gallery, 310 Canada St., Lake George 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6 An opening of “Seeing Through Times,” an exhibit of paintings by Martin Weinstein



Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14

Prospect Mountain Road Race Prospect Mountain Road, Lake George Saturday, May 13, 7 – 8:45 a.m. packet pickup, 9 a.m. start time 33rd annual Prospect Mountain Road Race, benefitting the Michelle Lafontaine SUNY Adirondack Nursing Scholarship Fund; race starts at the Prospect Mountain Road gate, running 5.67 miles up 1,601 feet

Spring Zing fishing clinic and open house Warren County Fish Hatchery, 145 Echo Lake Road, Warrensburg 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 Hatchery tours, fishing technique sessions, and education on stream health, hopen to all ages

Lake George Adult Charity Prom The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road, Lake George 6-11 p.m. Formerly the “Lake George Mom Prom,” this annual event benefits nonprofits and school programs Full program list



Thursday, May 18

Thursday market and food truck corrals begin at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls 4:30 – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 Food trucks, live music and more kick off for weekly food truck corrals at the Shirt Factory, with different vendors every year

Lake George Regional Bike Nights Longhorn Restaurant and Pub, 1379 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18 Food, beverages and company for enthusiasts of anything on two or three wheels



Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21

Randy’s Run 5K/Murphy’s Mile Fun Run/Walk Lake George Elementary School, 69 Sun Valley Drive, Lake George Saturday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. for Murphy’s Mile, 9:15 a.m. for Randy’s Run Community run at Lake George Elementary School honoring two former teachers $12 admission for Randy’s Run, $20 for Murphy’s Mile, with all proceeds benefitting the Lake George Executive Association’s Scholarship Fund

Perennial plant sale Shepard Park, Lake George 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Perennials for sale, with gardeners onsite to give planting advice

Glens Falls Pet Fest City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Pet Fest, featuring dog talent contests and parade, as well as pet gear for sale



Saturday-Sunday, May 27-28

Warrensburg Bike Rally begins Warren County Fairgrounds, 353 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg Starting Saturday, May 27, continuing through Tuesday, June 6 The 21st annual Warrensburg Bike Rally

Memorial Day Weekend at Fort Ticonderoga Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 27-28 Memorial Day weekend ceremony including fifes and drums and reenactments $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $13 for children, free for children ages 4 and under

Memorial Meltdown music festival Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, 17 West Brook Road, Lake George 1:30 p.m. gates, 2:30 – 11 p.m. music both days Twiddle leads this two-day festival in Lake George; full lineup $50 advance admission, $55 day-of



Tuesday-Sunday, May 30 – June 4