LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Lake George area, the month of June is heralded by a roar of motorcycle engines. Americade has already taken the village by storm, with Warrensburg welcoming its own cavalcade of bike enthusiasts a few miles north. Summer is settling in around Lake George. Here’s a look at what June looks like.
Start of the month
- Lake George Model Car Festival
- Running until Thursday, June 1
- Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
- Festival includes model cars, planes, boats, motorcycles, building materials and vendors
- Free admission
- Americade motorcycle festival
- Running until Sunday, June 4
- Village of Lake George
- The annual Americade motorcycle festival expects tens of thousands of visitors, with rides across the Adirondacks and into Vermont, as well as a robust vendor tent, dinner boat cruises, stunt and comedy shows, product demos, and more
- Onsite passes are priced from $109 to $169 depending on level
- Warrensburg Bike Rally
- Running until Tuesday, June 6
- Warren County Fairgrounds, 353 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg
- Annual motorcycle rally celebrating its 21st year, featuring vendors and local Warrensburg attractions
- Free admission
Friday-Sunday, June 2-4
- Rhubarb Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market
- Friday, June 2, 3-6 p.m.
- Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, 176 River St., Warrensburg
- 13th annual rhubarb festival, featuring plants, products, gardening tips, and live music
- Walk for WAIT House
- Saturday, June 3, 9-11 a.m.
- Hovey Pond Park, 25 Lafayette St., Queensbury
- Benefit fundraiser for WAIT House, supporting homeless youth in the Glens Falls area
- $25 per person, all proceeds benefitting WAIT House
- Wood Walk & Artisan Market
- Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Martin’s Lumber, 280 Valley Road, Thurman
- Artists selling local goods like soaps, mushrooms, feed bags, pyrography, greeting cards, lotions, flowers and treats, alongside nature walks with information on mushrooms, plants and forest ecology
- Annual P.O.W. service
- Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m.
- Prospect Mountain lookout, Veterans Memorial Highway, Lake George
- Annual veterans memorial service, including the Warren County American Legion, with music by Johnsburg and Warrensburg Central School District bands
- Free admission to Memorial Highway for the service
- Pray in the Bay
- Sunday, June 4, 4 – 6:30 p.m.
- Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George
- Special Sunday worship service aboard the Lac du Saint Sacrament, hosted by the Lakeside Regional Church of Hague
- $15 for adults, free for kids aged 12 and under
- Glens Falls Symphony springtime gala
- Sunday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
- The Lake George Club, 4000 Lakeshore Drive, Diamond Point
- The Glens Falls Symphony will hold its annual gala, featuring cocktails, dinner, dessert, a chance to meet symphony musicians, and music by Yvonne Hansbrough
Tuesday, June 6
- Krantz Cottage fundraiser and Bob Blais retirement party
- Tuesday, June 6, 4 – 7:30 p.m.
- Krantz Cottage, 161 Ottawa St., and Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St., Lake George
- Open house at Krantz Cottage, a retreat for families with children living with debilitating illnesses, followed by reception at Holiday Inn Resort, celebrating the career of longtime Lake George Mayor Bob Blais
- $45 for adults, $18 for kids ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and under
Friday-Sunday, June 9-11
- ESTRA Tow Show
- Friday-Sunday, June 9-11
- Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
- 39th annual tow show, featuring truck demonstrations and contests, vendors, and a light show
- Free admission
- Thurman Townwide Yard Sale
- Friday-Sunday, June 9-11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Town of Thurman and hamlet of Athol
- 50+ garage and barn sales, rain or shine
- Free, but cash recommended – fill up your gas tank before coming to town
- Lake George Country Living Festival
- Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
- Crafts, yarn, wool, clothing, leather, pet supplies, food and more, plus live music by The Sorters
- Second Saturday Flea at The Shirt Factory
- Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls
- Open-air flea market in downtown Glens Falls; one of four for the summer
Week of June 11-17
- Lake George Restaurant Week
- Sunday-Saturday, June 11-17
- Various restaurants around the Lake George region
- Local restaurants offer special three-course meals featuring New York-produced ingredients; participating restaurants include Adirondack Bar & Grill, Lobster Pot Restaurant, Log Jam, Sans Souci, and TR’s Restaurant, with more to be announced
- $35 per restaurant
Friday-Sunday, June 16-18
- Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival
- Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18
- Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
- Garlic and pepper take the stage (and the table) with food, art, crafts and more
- LARAC June Arts Festival
- Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18
- City Park, Glens Falls
- Annual festival held by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, featuring over 130 exhibitors
Friday-Sunday, June 23-25
- Lake George Fire Department June Craft Festival
- Friday-Sunday, June 23-25
- Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
- Crafts from New York Maine, Vermont and Pennsylvania
- 15K Race to the Lakes
- 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24
- SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
- Race from SUNY Adirondack to Battlefield Park along the Warren County Bikeway
- $35 for nonmembers, $30 for Adirondack Runners members, registration online
- Adirondack Wine & Food Festival
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25
- Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
- Seventh annual wine and food festival
- Tickets start at $50