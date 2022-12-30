LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a new year, full of new possibilities. With New Year’s Eve celebrations over and done with, it’s time to settle into some old and new winter favorites in Lake George – and wait for the lake to freeze.

Ice Castles is expected to make its return to Charles R. Wood Festival Commons this month. Meanwhile, Lake George Winterfest has just started, offering deals around town until March. The town and village of Lake George are making more and more efforts to become a multi-season destination – so here are some of the destinations worth making time for in the first weeks of 2023.

Lake George Winterfest All season long until Sunday, March 5 Village, town and region of Lake George Wristband purchase gets deals at restaurants and hotels, as well as access to special winter events $20 or $30 wristband purchase good for the season

First Day Hikes Sunday, Jan. 1 Various locations around the Adirondacks Adirondack groups are leading New Year’s Day hikes along various trails – guides include DEC officials and members of conservation organizations Free events with limited group sizes – learn how to sign up



Polar Plunge Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 Shepard Park Beach, Lake George Participants plunge into the cold January waters of Lake George, raising money for the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department and Springfield Shriners Hospital $10 registration fee

New Year’s Frostbite Cruise Noon – 2:30 p.m. Lake George Shoreline Cruises, 2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George 36th annual New Year’s Day cruise, featuring drinks, comfort food, and live music by Funk Evolution $45

New Year’s Brunch at Radici Sunday, Jan. 1 Radici Kitchen & Bar, 26 Ridge St., Glens Falls Prix fixe brunch menu including bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys

New Year’s Brunch at The Hitching Post Sunday, Jan. 1 The Hitching Post Tavern, 1256 Route 9N, Lake Luzerne Brunch menu includes cheese boards, nachos, salads, soups and special main courses



Saturday naturalist-led snowshoe hikes at Up Yonda Farm 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing Naturalist-led hikes with snowshoe rentals onsite, traversing roughly a mile per hike $5, or $8 with refreshments and rentals

Live music at Adirondack Winery every Saturday in January 2-6 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room, 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury Bands include Sean Pettis (Jan. 7), Margo Macero (Jan. 14), Greg Auffredou (Jan. 21) and Matthias Donnelly (Jan. 28) Free admission

Bronte’s 15-Piece Latin Big Band at The Strand Theater 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 The Strand Theater, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls Latin pop, salsa and merengue music $20 tickets, call ahead at (518) 368-3130

Glacier Ice Bar opens at The Sagamore Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21 and 27-28 The Sagamore Resort, 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing 18,000-pound ice bar – sofas, chairs, tables, everything is ice Bring money for food and drink

