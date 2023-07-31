LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer goes on in the village of Lake George. Weekly music keeps going in the village, with something to hear just about every day in Shepard Park. In Glens Falls, LARAC is debuting a new arts fest for artists under 40, to show what the younger generation is creating. Here’s what’s going on across the Lake George region this August.
Ongoing/weekly events
- Bolton Landing Summer Concert Series
- Every Tuesday until the end of August, 7-9 p.m.
- August music includes Roadhouse 60’s Band (Aug. 1), Fenimore Blues (Aug. 8), Marty Wendell (Aug. 15), Jacksland (Aug. 22), The Switch (Aug. 29)
- Rogers Memorial Park Bandstand, Bolton
- Free concerts
- Family firework cruises
- Thursdays, 9-10 p.m.
- Weekly fireworks cruises
- Waterfront cruises, 2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George
- Tickets
- Lake George Dinner Theater: “Shear Madness”
- Tuesday-Saturday every week, July 29 – Aug. 26
- Intimate dinner theater
- Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Route 9 (Canada St.), Lake George
- $48.50 – $82.50
- Summer Blues Music Series
- Every Saturday in August, 6-9 p.m.
- Dinner, cocktails, and live music every Saturday night at The Gem
- The Gem, 4983 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
- Free with the price of dinner
- Summer Farmers Market at West Mountain
- Every Sunday in August, 9 a.m. – noon
- Weekly farmers markets
- West Mountain, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- Live at Sprinkles: The North Country Jazz Project
- Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Fundraiser jazz concert with raffles to raise money for local charities
- Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe, 60 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury
- Free
Thursday-Wednesday, Aug. 3-9
- Adirondack Theatre Festival: “Tuning In”
- Thursday-Wednesday, Aug. 3-9, various showtimes
- A 1960s story of song and nostalgia, following a retirement home community full of former radio stars who return to action to save their home
- Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
- Tickets
- Annual Surrender Ceremony at Fort William Henry
- Wednesday, Aug. 9, noon
- Reading of terms of French surrender in the French & Indian War, followed by a wreath ceremony
- Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St., Lake George
- Free
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6
- Lake George Merchant Sidewalk Sales
- Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6 and 18-20
- Sidewalk sales around Lake George
- Village of Lake George
- LARAC Locals Festival
- Saturday, Aug. 5
- Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s new arts festival showcasing artists ages 40 and under
- Maple Street and City Park, downtown Glens Falls
- Churney Gurney Mountain Bike & Trail Run Race
- Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 5-6, 7:30 a.m. start time
- Annual bike and race festival featuring factory demo bikes by Niner, Cannondale, Felt, and more brands; also features food, beer tent, kids race, and raffles
- Gurney Lane Recreation Park, 118 Gurney Lane Queensbury
- $40 to register, free to attend
- Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament
- Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 5-6, 9 a.m. start time
- 32nd annual 4v4 volleyball tournament benefitting Prospect Center
- Million Dollar Beach, Lake George
- Registration
- Warren County Youth Fair
- Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Annual showcase for Adirondack youth to showcase creative arts, photography, baking, horticulture and more skills, with ribbons awarded for the best exhibits
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg
- Stony Creek Mountain Days Festival
- Saturday, Aug. 5, noon – 4 p.m.
- Annual festival featuring live music, crafts, town-wide garage sale, and competitions including ax throwing, open crosscut, Jack & Jill crosscut, men’s standing block, open hotsaw, handicap chop, women bow saw, fry pan toss
- Green Meadows Park, Harrisburg and Lanfear Roads, Stony Creek
- Ticonderoga Area Car Show
- Sunday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 30th annual car show
- Bicentennial Park, Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga
- Free for spectators; registration information
Sunday-Thursday, Aug. 6-17
- Lake George Music Festival
- Sunday-Thursday, Aug. 6-17
- Annual classical music festival in Lake George
- Shepard Park and Fort William Henry, Lake George
- Registration
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13
- Second Saturday Flea at the Shirt Factory
- Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Third of three summer flea markets at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory
- The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls
- Shrine Circus
- Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m.
- Free circus in the village of Lake George
- Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
- Free
Tuesday, Aug. 15
- Live at Sprinkles: The North Country Jazz Project
- Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Fundraiser jazz concert with raffles to raise money for local charities
- Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe, 60 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury
- Free
Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 15-19
- Vermont State Fair
- Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 15-19
- Annual state fair
- Vermont State Fair, 175 South Main St., Rutland, VT
- Tickets
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20
- Trekonderoga
- Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20
- “Star Trek” stars visit the “Star Trek” Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga for autographs, tours, and a live presentation
- Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, 112 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga
- Tickets
- Lake George Fire Department August Craft Show
- Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20
- Artisans from New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Maine come to Lake George
- Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
- Lake George Open Water Swim
- Saturday, Aug. 19
- 2.5K, 5K and 10K races on the water
- Hague Town Beach, 9060 Lake Shore Drive, Hague
- $100-$112 registration; register
Monday-Sunday, Aug. 21-27
- Washington County Fair
- Monday-Sunday, Aug. 21-27
- The Washington County Fair; Full schedule
- Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich
- Tickets
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27
- Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous
- Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26
- The 49th annual boat show featuring two pre-show events on Friday morning
- Lake George Village Docks, Lake George
- Lake George Sumfest
- Saturday, Aug. 26, 2 p.m. – midnight
- Reggae music, cultural food, craft beverages, vendors
- The Trap, 5 Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann
- $35 in advance, $40 day of show