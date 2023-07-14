GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This August, the Washington County Fair brings a full week of agriculture, culinary delights, music, tractors and more in Greenwich. The fairgrounds fill up with life from Aug. 21-27 this year. Day passes to the fair are on sale online. Here’s what to expect for a fair time at the county fair.

Monday, Aug. 21 – Gates open at 5 p.m.

All Day “Aggie” The Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center

5 p.m. Official Opening of the Fair

5:30 p.m. Youth Dressage in the Horse Arena​ Culinary Arts and Hospitality in the CTE BOCES Tent The Great Cookie Giveaway

6 p.m. The Greene Brothers in Entertainment Tent #1 w/ Special Guest Smokey Greene

7 p.m. Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby in the Motorsports Arena

8 p.m. The Greene Brothers in Entertainment Tent #1 w/ Special Guest Smokey Greene



Tuesday, Aug. 22

All Day Bike Giveaway by Wash Co Youth Bureau in the Community Living Building Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum Mini Farmers Market in the County Bounty Building Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt

9 a.m. Youth Dairy: All Breeds in the Dairy Show Tent Youth Swine Show in the Swine Barn Youth Rabbit Showmanship in the Rabbit Tent Youth Dairy & Meat Goat Show in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent

10:00 a.m. Military Appreciation in the Main Entertainment Tent Fair Week Food Truck Corral Featuring Ty Taqueria

10:30 a.m. Youth Poultry Showmanship in the Poultry Barn

11 a.m. Storytime in Front of the Caboose provided by the Argyle Free Library Open Poultry Show in the Poultry Barn ​ Best Dressed Pig in Pen in the Swine Barn Open Ox Versatility Challenge in the Horse Arena

Noon Catalyst Quartet on the Front Porch Stage Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent

12:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion

1 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Trade and Technical Demonstration in the CTE BOCES Tent Glass Blower next to the Farm Museum

1:30 p.m. Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent

2 p.m. Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road

2:30 p.m. Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent

3 p.m. Draft Horse Demos in the Horse Arena Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage

4 p.m. Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Draft Horse Drag of the Horse Arena WCF Pro-Rodeo, Slack Rodeo in the Motorsports Arena Auto-body Collision & Repair Demonstration in the CTE BOCES Tent Craft Beverages by the Glass in the County Bounty Building Featuring Washington County Products​

4:30 p.m. Parade Class of Breeds in the Draft Horse Arena

5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​​ Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion Saddle Sisters Drill Team Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent

6 p.m. Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road

6:30 p.m. Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent

7 p.m. Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena WCF Pro-Rodeo in the Motorsports Arena​ Presented by the Painted Pony Rodeo Talent Show in the Main Entertainment Tent

7:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road

8 p.m. Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent



Wednesday, Aug. 23

All Day “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum Farmers Market in the County Bounty Niagara County Downunder Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt

8 a.m. Antique Tractor Pull in the Grandstand

9 a.m. Youth Dairy Showmanship in the Dairy Show Tent Youth Sheep Show in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent Rabbit Show in the Rabbit Tent Open Swine Show in the Swine Barn

10 a.m. Adirondack Fiddlers in the Main Entertainment Tent Youth Poultry Show in the Poultry Barn

11 a.m. Auto Technology Demo in the CTE BOCES Draft Horse Exhibition & Demos in the Horse Arena

Noon Matt Donnelly on the Front Porch Stage Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty​ Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent

12:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion Open Class Dairy – Guernsey in the Show Tent

1 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Blacksmith at the Farm Museum Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent

1:30 p.m. Adirondack Fiddlers in the Main Entertainment Tent Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent

2 p.m. Nipper Knolls in the Ag Center Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage

2:30 p.m. Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent Chain Saw Artist in the Bluegate Area Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion

3 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​

4 p.m. Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage

5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion Early Childhood – CTE BOCES Tent

5:30 p.m. Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent Stewart’s Ice Cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center

6 p.m. Rooster Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road ​ Stock and Super Stock 4 WD Truck Pulls in the Motorsports Arena Turkey Calling in the Sportsman Federation Building Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road

6:30 p.m. Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers

7 p.m. Whiskey River Band in the Main Entertainment Tent Veggie Races in the Ag Center – Make your own veggie car NBHA Barrel Racers

7:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road

8 p.m. Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent



Thursday, Aug. 24

All Day “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum Farmers Market in the County Bounty Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt Niagara County Downunder

8 a.m. Antique Tractor Pull in the Grandstand

9 a.m. Open Class Dairy – Holstein in the Dairy Show Tent Open Class Sheep Show in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent

11 a.m. Storytime in Front of the Caboose provided by the Greenwich Free Library Youth English Horse Show in the Horse Arena​​ Auto Technology Demo in the CTE BOCES

Noon Kevin Warren on the Front Porch Stage on Broadway Youth Beef Cattle Show in the Beef Barn Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty​ Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage

12:30 p.m. Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road​ Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road

1 p.m. Open Class Dairy – Guernsey in the Dairy Show Tent Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Blacksmith at the Farm Museum Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent

1:30 p.m. Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent

2 p.m. Bike Giveaway in the Main Entertainment Tent Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road Insects Up Close with Aaron Gabriel in the Ag Center Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage

2:30 p.m. Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion

3 p.m. Open Class Dairy – Milking Shorthorn in the Dairy Show Tent Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​

4 p.m. Open Class Dairy – Other Registered Dairy Breeds in the Dairy Show Tent Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area

5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Early Childhood – CTE BOCES Tent Draft Horse Drag of the Horse Arena Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion

5:30 p.m. Stewart’s Ice Cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent

6 p.m. Bike Giveaway in the Main Entertainment Tent Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road Youth Gymkhana in the Horse Arena Rooster Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road ​ Youth Jr. Farmer Olympics in the Dairy Show Tent Stock and SuperStock 4 WD Truck Pulls in the Motorsports Arena

6:30 p.m. Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers

7 p.m. Wail-On Band in the Main Entertainment Tent Veggie Races in the Ag Center – Make your own veggie car Senior/Adult Farmer Olympics

7:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road

8 p.m. Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent



Friday, Aug. 25

All Day “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center​ Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt Farmers Market – County Bounty Building Niagara County Downunder

9 a.m. Open Class Dairy- Jersey in the Dairy Show Tent Open Dairy and Meat Goat in the Goat & Sheep Show Tent

10 a.m. Out-of-Field Tractor Pulls in the Motorsports Arena

11 a.m. Storytime in front of the caboose provided by the Pember Library Open Beef Cattle Show in the Beef Barn Youth Western Horse Show in the Horse Arena Get Your Garden Questions Answered in the Ag Center Graphic Design in the CTE BOCES TENT

Noon Open Class Dairy- Ayrshire in the Dairy Show Tent Zultar Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty

12:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd

1 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Blacksmith at the Farm Museum Pie Eating Contest Supported by Smiths Orchard Pies in the Entertainment Tent Culinary Arts and Hospitality in the CTE BOCES Tent Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent

2 p.m. Insects Up Close with Aaron Gabriel in the Ag Center Open Class Dairy- Brown Swiss in the Dairy Show Tent

2:30 p.m. Chain Saw Artist in the Blue Gate Area

2:30 p.m. Zultar

3 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​

4 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Building

5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​ Horse Care in the CTE BOCES Tent Zultar

5:30 p.m. Stewart’s Ice cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center

6 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road ​ Milking Contest in the Dairy Show Tent Peep Show (Best Dressed Chicken) in the Poultry Barn Best Dressed Sheep & Goat in the Sheep/Goat Arena

7 p.m. Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena Best Dressed Calf – Dairy & Beef in the Show Tent Welding in the CTE Boces Tent Out-of-Field Tractor Pulls in the Grandstand ​

7:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd

8 p.m. Draft Horse Exhibition Under the Lights in the Horse Arena



Saturday, Aug. 26

All Day “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum The Big Push Birthing Center in The Dairy Show Tent. Witness the Miracle of Life and learn more about the Dairy Industry in Washington County Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt Niagara County Downunder Cattle Handling Tips and Tricks in the Hoosac Valley Exchange Booth

9 a.m. Youth Fiber Showmanship in the Sheep/Goat Barn Draft Horse Demonstrations in the Horse Arena Kids Pedal Tractor Pull in the Beef Show Ring

10 a.m. NED Milk Truck – Free Milk Samples

​11 a.m. Open Fiber Show in the Goat & Sheep Show Tent

Noon Zultar NYTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull in the Motorsports Arena ​ Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty

​​12:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road​

​1 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Blacksmith at the Farm Museum Early College Career Academy at the CTE BOCES Tent

2 p.m. Nipper Knolls in the Ag Center Spinning Contest in the County Bounty Chainsaw Artist

2:30 p.m. Zultar

​3 p.m. Open Gymkhana in the Horse Arena Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Culinary Demo in the CTE BOCES Tent​

​4 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Building Stone Boat Pull Demo

​5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Cosmetology in the CTE Boces Tent Zultar

6 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Human Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn

​7 p.m. Veggies Races in the Ag Center – Make your own Veggie Car NYTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull in the Motorsports Arena​

7:30 p.m. Big Sky Country in the Entertainment Tent Environmental Conservation and Forestry Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd Youth Best Dressed Rabbit in the Rabbit Tent



Sunday, Aug. 27