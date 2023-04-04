LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It is April, and time to say no to snow. While you wait for the showers to bring May flowers, there’s plenty to do around Lake George and Glens Falls – especially with Easter just around the corner.
A bounty of ways to spend your Easter Sunday is on offer in and around Lake George, from brunches and dinners to egg (and apple) hunts. Whatever’s in your Easter basket, you can trade out sweet for savory at the Glens Falls Wing Fest at the end of the month.
Friday, April 7
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Maine Mariners
- 7 p.m. Friday, April 7
- Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
- Glens Falls hockey game
- Tickets through Thunder box office
Saturday-Sunday, April 8-9 (Easter weekend)
- Easter Egg (Apple!) Hunt
- 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8
- Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville
- Foil-wrapped apple hunt in lieu of eggs
- $5 donation suggested
- Kemp’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- Noon – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8
- Nettle Meadow Farm, 484 South Johnsburg Road, Thurman
- Shop & Sip at Dancing Ewe Farm
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8
- Dancing Ewe Farm, 181 County Route 12, Granville
- Wine, mac and cheese, live music and shopping, featuring olive oils, farm-fresh cheeses and breads, and blankets from farm wool
- Skenesborough Rescue Squad Basket Party Fundraiser
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8
- Skenesborough EMS, 31 Skenesborough Drive, Whitehall
- Drawings start at noon, plus 50/50 raffle with big ticket items
- $5 door card, $2 for each additional ticket sheet
- Easter at the Algonquin
- 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, April 9
- The Algonquin Restaurant, 4770 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
- Easter brunch and dinner
- Easter brunch at The Hitching Post
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9
- The Hitching Post, 1256 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne
- Full brunch buffet, plus a cheese creamery and rustic artisan shop will be open
- Easter brunch at the Queensbury Hotel
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9
- The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
- Omelette station, two carving stations and more
- $59.95 for adults, $26.95 for children ages 6-11, free for children ages 5 and under
- Easter brunch at Fort William Henry
- Serving times from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9
- Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George
- Brunch buffet featuring ham carving station, smoked salmon platter, fruit, quiche and more
- $49 for adults, $23 for children ages 6-11, free for children ages 5 and under
- Easter at Morgan & Co.
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9
- Morgan & Co., 65 Ridge St., Glens Falls
- Multi-course brunch and dinner specials
- Easter brunch at Park & Elm
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9
- Park & Elm, 19 Park St., Glens Falls
- Special Easter menu
- Easter brunch at TR’s Restaurant
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9
- Holiday Inn Resort at Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George
- Full buffet menu including scrambled eggs, Virginia baked ham, ravioli cheese burrata with red pepper pesto, seafood raw bar and more
- $42 for adults, $20 for children ages 6-12, free for children 5 and under
- Easter at The Log Jam
- 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9
- The Log Jam, 1484 Route 9, Lake George
- Easter brunch and dinner with a chance to win a $200 gift card for guessing the correct number of jelly beans in a beach pail
- Entrees start at $16 for adults, $9 for kids
- Easter dinner at The Docksider
- 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 9
- The Docksider, 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George
- Maple-glazed ham, pork tenderloin, prime rib, haddock, shrimp and more
Thursday, April 13
- ‘You Had Me at Fondue!’ at Adirondack Winery
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily Thursday-Sunday, April 13-23
- Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room, 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury
- Fondue for two with a choice of wine
- $80 for two people
Saturday-Sunday, April 15-16
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers
- 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15
- Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
- Glens Falls hockey game
- Ticket sales through Thunder box office
- Spring is Sweet, April Maple
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15
- The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls
- Maple festival featuring food vendors, syrups, crafts
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers
- 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16
- Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
- Glens Falls hockey game
- Ticket sales through Thunder box office
Saturday-Sunday, April 22-23
- Barkeater Chocolates 15th Anniversary Celebration
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22
- Barkeater Chocolates, 3235 Route 28, North Creek
- Chocolate specials and giveaways, a chance to win a chocolate basket, and 15-minute haunted chocolate factory tours
- Clean Sweep on Earth Day
- 8:30 – 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22
- Murray Park, 273 Main St., Hudson Falls
- Annual Feeder Canal cleanup
- Register online
- Glens Falls Rotary 5K and Corporate Challenge
- 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 (packet pickup from 8-9 a.m.)
- SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
- 5K using SUNY Adirondack’s new race course, with registration open until noon on Friday, April 21
- $27 admission
Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30
- Glens Falls Wing Fest
- Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29
- Glen Street, Glens Falls
- Restaurants offering their best wings downtown – cash only
- Tour of the Battenkill
- Saturday, April 29
- Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich
- Single-day road race across 5,000 feet of elevation gain, featuring 75.7-mile, 45-mile, and 24.2-mile routes and an afterparty
- $99 registration
- Hadley Maple in April Festival
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29
- Rockwell Street, Hadley
- The 21st annual Hadley Maple in April Festival celebrates maplecraft in the Hadley area, with an HBA Scholarship breakfast,