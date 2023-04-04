LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It is April, and time to say no to snow. While you wait for the showers to bring May flowers, there’s plenty to do around Lake George and Glens Falls – especially with Easter just around the corner.

A bounty of ways to spend your Easter Sunday is on offer in and around Lake George, from brunches and dinners to egg (and apple) hunts. Whatever’s in your Easter basket, you can trade out sweet for savory at the Glens Falls Wing Fest at the end of the month.

Friday, April 7

Adirondack Thunder vs. Maine Mariners 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls Glens Falls hockey game Tickets through Thunder box office



Saturday-Sunday, April 8-9 (Easter weekend)

Easter Egg (Apple!) Hunt 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8 Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville Foil-wrapped apple hunt in lieu of eggs $5 donation suggested

Kemp’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt Noon – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8 Nettle Meadow Farm, 484 South Johnsburg Road, Thurman

Shop & Sip at Dancing Ewe Farm 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8 Dancing Ewe Farm, 181 County Route 12, Granville Wine, mac and cheese, live music and shopping, featuring olive oils, farm-fresh cheeses and breads, and blankets from farm wool

Skenesborough Rescue Squad Basket Party Fundraiser 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8 Skenesborough EMS, 31 Skenesborough Drive, Whitehall Drawings start at noon, plus 50/50 raffle with big ticket items $5 door card, $2 for each additional ticket sheet



Easter at the Algonquin 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, April 9 The Algonquin Restaurant, 4770 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing Easter brunch and dinner

Easter brunch at The Hitching Post 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9 The Hitching Post, 1256 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne Full brunch buffet, plus a cheese creamery and rustic artisan shop will be open

Easter brunch at the Queensbury Hotel 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9 The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls Omelette station, two carving stations and more $59.95 for adults, $26.95 for children ages 6-11, free for children ages 5 and under

Easter brunch at Fort William Henry Serving times from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9 Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George Brunch buffet featuring ham carving station, smoked salmon platter, fruit, quiche and more $49 for adults, $23 for children ages 6-11, free for children ages 5 and under

Easter at Morgan & Co. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9 Morgan & Co., 65 Ridge St., Glens Falls Multi-course brunch and dinner specials

Easter brunch at Park & Elm 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9 Park & Elm, 19 Park St., Glens Falls Special Easter menu

Easter brunch at TR’s Restaurant 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9 Holiday Inn Resort at Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George Full buffet menu including scrambled eggs, Virginia baked ham, ravioli cheese burrata with red pepper pesto, seafood raw bar and more $42 for adults, $20 for children ages 6-12, free for children 5 and under

Easter at The Log Jam 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9 The Log Jam, 1484 Route 9, Lake George Easter brunch and dinner with a chance to win a $200 gift card for guessing the correct number of jelly beans in a beach pail Entrees start at $16 for adults, $9 for kids

Easter dinner at The Docksider 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 9 The Docksider, 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George Maple-glazed ham, pork tenderloin, prime rib, haddock, shrimp and more



Thursday, April 13

‘You Had Me at Fondue!’ at Adirondack Winery 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily Thursday-Sunday, April 13-23 Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room, 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury Fondue for two with a choice of wine $80 for two people



Saturday-Sunday, April 15-16

Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15 Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls Glens Falls hockey game Ticket sales through Thunder box office

Spring is Sweet, April Maple 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls Maple festival featuring food vendors, syrups, crafts

Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16 Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls Glens Falls hockey game Ticket sales through Thunder box office



Saturday-Sunday, April 22-23

Barkeater Chocolates 15th Anniversary Celebration 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Barkeater Chocolates, 3235 Route 28, North Creek Chocolate specials and giveaways, a chance to win a chocolate basket, and 15-minute haunted chocolate factory tours

Clean Sweep on Earth Day 8:30 – 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 Murray Park, 273 Main St., Hudson Falls Annual Feeder Canal cleanup Register online

Glens Falls Rotary 5K and Corporate Challenge 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 (packet pickup from 8-9 a.m.) SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury 5K using SUNY Adirondack’s new race course, with registration open until noon on Friday, April 21 $27 admission



Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30