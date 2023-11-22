GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – How do you celebrate the holidays? For some, it’s a simple gathering at home with family, or found family, or even good friends. For others, it’s time to line up on a main street or central avenue to watch fire trucks, floats, and Santa Claus parade on by, For others, it’s shopping season, right up until Christmas Eve.

However you celebrate the season, the North Country has something for you. Here’s every parade, party, craft market, and event by any other name coming to the north for the holidays this year.

Cambridge

Cambridge Historical Museum Holiday Party Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2 Visitors are encouraged to bring drinks and snacks, wear holiday sweaters Cambridge Historical Museum, 12 Broad St.



Fort Ann

Adirondack Snowman Tour Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1-3 Tour of 20+ artisans selling their goods at stops around Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, and Queensbury Full stop list

Fort Ann Lighted Christmas Parade Sunday, Dec. 10, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. The second annual parade crossing Fort Ann School, Catherine Street, Charles Street, George Street, Victoria Street, and returning to the school Village of Fort Ann



Fort Edward

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Saturday, Nov. 25, 1:15 – 1:45 p.m. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes a stop at the Fort Edward Train Station, with live music and a donation to local food banks Fort Edward Amtrak Station, 70 East St.



Glens Falls

North Country Festival of Trees Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday 32nd annual festival featuring decorated trees, kissing balls, centerpieces, gingerbread houses, and more decorations, all available for purchase Breakfast with Santa, children’s activities, line dancing Benefits The Prospect Center The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.

Adirondack Holiday Festival Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1-3 Glens Falls Christmas event featuring 30+ vendors, parade, and visits with Santa Claus City Park Full schedule of events

Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council Winter Arts Festival Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Juried art show with artwork for sale The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.

Spirits in the Trees opening ceremony Saturday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m. 150 unique trees decorated by the community to recognize friends or organizations, or in memorial of those lost Crandall Park Bandstand, Fire Road, and Glen Street

Glens Falls Symphony Holiday Pops! Sunday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m. Annual holiday show by the Glens Falls Symphony Glens Falls High School Auditorium, 10 Quade St. Tickets for sale now ranging between $26 and $39

St. Lucia’s Day celebration Sunday, Dec. 17, 1-2 p.m. Celebration of a traditional Swedish holiday with kids’ crafts World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St. Free with museum admission



Granville

Lighted Tractor Parade Saturday, Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m. Parade of tractors, fire trucks, ATVs, and more through Granville for the 6th year running 82 Church St.



Greenwich

Holiday Lighted Nights Friday, Nov. 24 – Saturday, Dec. 30 Annual tour of holiday light displays at the Washington County Fairgrounds Holiday bazaar open on weekends for holiday shopping Tractor-drawn wagons on Dec. 1, 4, 8, 11, 18, 28 Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road $25 per car

Greenwich Holiday Craft Fair Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Items for sale including art, soap, lotion, fudge, decorations, crochet, license plate art, ornament, wood burning, wreaths, and more Greenwich High School, 10 Gray Ave.



Hudson Falls

Hudson Falls Hometown Holiday Celebration Friday, Dec. 1, 6-9 p.m. Santa rescue by Hudson Falls Fire Department, carols in the park, visits with Santa Juckett Park

Artisan Trails in Washington County Holiday Market Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fabric arts, metal sculptures, tumblers, pottery, blacksmithing items, leather, all for sale Sandy Hill Art Center, 214 Main St.

Lake George Community Band Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m. Annual community concert The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. $10 general admission



Lake George

Lite Up the Village Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25 Holiday light festival with a singalong, ugly sweater contest, and fireworks over Lake George Shepard Park

Winter Realms opening Friday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m. New winter attraction by the creators of Ice Castles, offering ice skating, sculptures, light show, and an ice bar throughout the winter Charles R. Wood Festival Commons

Holiday Princess Show Saturday, Dec. 2, 2-4 p.m. The “Snow Sisters” holiday family show Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St. Tickets on sale online at $22.71

Lake George Winter’s Dream opening Friday, Dec. 8 – attraction runs until Sunday, March 24, 2024 Multi-room holiday attraction using light projections and original music Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St.



Lake Luzerne

Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Gingerbread cafe, bake table, crafts, Christmas goods, and St. Nick at Lake Luzerne United Methodist Church Youth Fellowship selling memory bulbs, St. Nick’s workshop, both across the street at the parsonage lake Luzerne United Methodist Church, 24 Main St.

The Gift of Christmas: A Drive-Thru Nativity Saturday, Dec. 9, 5-7 p.m. Live scenes from the Nativity, drive-thru and open for all ages Hadley-Luzerne Wesleyan Church, 445 Lake Ave.



Queensbury

Candy Cane lane Friday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. Drive-through holiday event with letters for Santa, treats, gifts, giveaways SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road

Ugly Sweater Comedy Show Saturday, Dec. 16, 7-9 p.m. Christmas comedy show with Mikael Gregg, Cody Montanye, and Jay LaFarr Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room, 395 Big Bay Road $35 admission



Salem

Annual Christmas Parade Saturday, Nov. 25, 1 p.m. Annual parade themed around “Christmas in Toyland” Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt at participating businesses downtown before the parade Main Street

There’s (Still, Definitely) No Business Like Snow Business Friday-Sunday, Dec. 8-10, 7:30 – 9 p.m. Annual holiday Broadway singalong featuring local Fort Salem performers Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway



South Glens Falls

Forging Christmas exhibition Dates include Nov. 25-26, Dec. 1-3, 9-10, 16-17, 30 Display of nativity sets sorted by materials used, including glass, wood, metal, cloth, and stone Fundraiser for Parks-Bentley Place Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd. $5 per adult, $3 per child under 12, $50 for group tours



Ticonderoga

Hancock House Festival of Trees Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Four floors of Christmas trees and other decorations, with the theme “An All-American Christmas” Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle

Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Saturday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Dec. 3 Multiple days of Christmas celebration including Small Business Saturday, breakfast with Santa, and a parade of lights Downtown Ticonderoga



Washington County

Christmas in the Country Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1-3; 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday Special deals signified by Christmas trees at locations around Washington County Full list TBA on Facebook



Warrensburg

Christmas in Warrensburg Saturday, Dec. 2 Artisan fair, craft beverages, demonstrations, wine and spirit sampling, kids craft workshops, food, live music River Street Plaza, 89 River St.



Whitehall