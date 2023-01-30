Ice Castles in NH, NY and MN will debut Ice Bars in 2022

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s Ice Castles season. It’s Lake George Winter Carnival season. Around Lake George, February is a busy month.

Some events depend on how icy Lake George gets. As of the end of January, a thin sheet of ice was starting to form, but far from enough to walk on for events like the guided walk to Dome Island, as well as some Lake George Winter Carnival events. Restaurants across the Lake George region are hosting their own Valentine’s Day menus – reservations are always the way to go if you’re banking on a lovely dinner to celebrate with.

Lake George Winter Carnival

• All four weekends in February, with new events each weekend – full schedule on NEWS10

• Shepard Park, Million Dollar Beach, Lake George

• Weekly local restaurant cookoffs, snowmobile and outhouse races, and more – some events are weather-dependant

• Free admission, bring cash

Ice Bar at The Lagoon

• Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28: Fridays 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays noon – 10 p.m.; Sundays noon – 5 p.m.

• The Lagoon Bar & Grill, 204 Canada St., Lake George

• Festive ice bar with heaters, hot food and beer

• Free admission, bring money for food and drink

Ice Castles Lake George – Polar Pub and Lightwalk preview nights

• 4-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4

• Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

• Ice Castles’ new polar pub ice bar and nighttime light trail open a weekend ahead of opening day on Feb. 6

• Ticket info through Ice Castles

Naturalist-led snowshoe hike at Up Yonda Farm

• 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 4-5

• Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

• Guided snowshoe hikes with starting times at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; snowshoe rentals available

• $5 admission, $8 with snowshoe rental

Fundraiser for the Lake George Arts Project

• 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

• Lake George Beach Club, 3 Montcalm St., Lake George

• Fundraiser for the Lake George Arts Project featuring music by Skeeter Creek

• $5 cover charge

Ice Castles Lake George opens – Locals’ Night

• 4-9 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6

• Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

• Opening day at Ice Castles’ second year in Lake George, after some delays caused by warm weather; Also a local’s night, with discounts for locals with verified 12845 zip codes; Locals’ nights continue on Mondays

• $22 for adults, $15 for children Mondays-Thursdays; $5 for local residents on Mondays; $29 for adults and $22 for children on weekends

Valentine’s Day at Adirondack Bar & Grill

• Tuesday, Feb. 14

• Adirondack bar & Grill, 982 Route 149, Queensbury

• Valentine’s Day menu including prime rib, brandy cream scallops, seafood fra diavolo and pasta primavera

Valenwine Chocolate Pairing Experience

• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, Feb. 14-19

• Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room, 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury

• Wine and chocolate pairing flight including dessert board, wine-infused chocolate bon bons, gourmet chocolate drizzled strawberries and more, paired with a flight of four wines

• $38

Valentine’s Day Dinner & Diamonds at The Log Jam

• 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

• The Log Jam Restaurant, 1484 Route 9, Lake George

• Full menu plus specials – all reservations come with a chance to win a diamond necklace from M. Rahal Jewelers

• Reservations required – call (518) 798-1155

Valentine’s Day at Bistro LeRoux

• 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

• Bistro LeRoux, 668 Route 149, Lake George

• Valentine’s Day menu encluding petite beef wellington, soy apricot pork loin, seared sea bass and berry and chocolate cheesecake, and more

• Reservations at (518) 798-2982

Valentine’s Day at The Inn at Erlowest

• 5 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

• The Inn at Erlowest, 3178 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

• Four-course holiday dinner

• $145 per person, reservations at (518) 668-5928

Walk on Water on Lake George to Dome Island

• 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18

• Bolton Landing, Lake George

• Walks guided by the Lake George Land Conservancy along the ice to Dome Island, a protected island often not open to visitors

• $10 admission, sign up at info@lglc.org or (518) 644-9673

National Drink Wine Day weekend at Adirondack Winery

• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19

• Adirondack Winery, 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury

• Special wine tastings for National Drink Wine Day weekend

• Free event

Silver Bay YMCA Winter Weekend

• Friday-Monday, Feb. 17-20

• Silver Bay YMCA Conference & Family Retreat Center, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay

• Family weekend with various activities, including broom ball, arts and crafts, micro disc tournament, cookie decorating, ice carving and more

Free Fishing Days in New York

• Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19

• Statewide

• Special weekend allowing ice fishing sans fishing license for those who want to try out the sport for the first time

Hague Winter Weekend

• Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19

• Town of Hague

• Firemen’s breakfast (9-11 a.m.), Hague Fish & Game Club Winterfest (noon to 4 p.m.), and fireworks (6 p.m.) on Saturday; Chili cook-off (1 p.m.) at Hague Firehouse on Sunday

• $12 for adults and $8 for kids at Hague Firemen’s Breakfast; $15 admission at chili cook-off

Fire on the Mountain at West Mountain

• 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

• West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury

• Live music, torchlight parade and fireworks, with restaurant open

• Free admission, bring cash for food