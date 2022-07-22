ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced another $387 million in COVID-19 relief funds coming to communities across the state. The funds come from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and will join existing funds to total $774 million rolled out across the state between 2021 and 2022’s funds.
The new $387 million will be distributed to a total of 1,452 communities in New York. Many of those are located across four North Country counties, from Warren and Washington counties north into the Adirondacks. 2021 ARPA funding is still being deployed by communities. This week, Warren County selected recipients for over half a million in 2021 funding, invested into its workforce and employment programs.
“We have been able to move safely forward through this pandemic because of our close coordination with partners at every level of local government,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand and our Congressional delegation for their help in securing this critical funding, which will help cities, towns and villages across New York State respond to pandemic-related needs and deliver essential services. As we respond to new variants and plan for any potential surges this fall, this is yet another step we are taking to boost our preparation efforts and we will continue to work with local partners to keep New Yorkers safe.”
Individual towns and cities will decide how to spend the money coming their way. Here’s the 2022 funds and new totals in ARPA funding coming to communities in the North Country:
Fulton County
- Town of Bleecker
- $25,640.95 new
- $51,281.90 total
- Village of Broadalbin
- $65,384.41 new
- $130,768.84 total
- Town of Broadalbin
- $201,896.82 new
- $403,793.66 total
- Town of Caroga
- $59,743.40 new
- $119,486.82 total
- Town of Ephratah
- $81,692.06 new
- $163,384.13 total
- City of Gloversville
- $756,254.13 new
- $1,512,508.28 total
- Town of Johnstown
- $373,229.64 new
- $746,459.30 total
- City of Johnstown
- $422,050.01 new
- $844,100.03 total
- Village of Mayfield
- $40,563.97 new
- $81,127.95 total
- Town of Mayfield
- $275,947.88 new
- $551,895.77 total
- Village of Northville
- $53,999.83 new
- $107,999.67 total
- Town of Northampton
- $77,486.94 new
- $154,973.89 total
- Town of Oppenheim
- $89,640.75 new
- $179,281.51 total
- Town of Perth
- $178,204.58 new
- $356,409.18 total
- Town of Stratford
- $29,538.36 new
- $59,076.74 total
Herkimer County
- Town of Columbia
- $77,435.66 new
- $154,871.33 total
- Town of Danube
- $52,307.53 new
- $104,615.07 total
- Town of Fairfield
- $61,845.96 new
- $123,691.93 total
- Village of Frankfort
- $124,461.15 new
- $248,922.32 total
- Town of Frankfort
- $245,024.90 new
- $490,049.81 total
- Village of Mohawk
- $129,538.07 new
- $259,076.15 total
- Town of German Flatts
- $116,409.90 new
- $232,819.81 total
- Village of Herkimer
- $372,409.13 new
- $744,818.27 total
- Town of Herkimer
- $118,512.46 new
- $237,024.93 total
- Town of Litchfield
- $74,922.84 new
- $149,845.70 total
- Town of Little Falls
- $75,743.35 new
- $151,486.72 total
- City of Little Falls
- $237,794.15 new
- $475,588.31 total
- Town of Manheim
- $62,563.91 new
- $125,127.83 total
- Village of Newport
- $30,769.13 new
- $61,538.27 total
- Town of Newport
- $67,486.97 new
- $134,973.96 total
- Town of Norway
- $38,358.85 new
- $76,717.72 total
- Town of Ohio
- $51,128.04 new
- $102,256.10 total
- Village of Cold Brook
- $15,692.25 new
- $31,384.52 total
- Town of Russia
- $94,922.79 new
- $189,845.58 total
- Town of Salisbury
- $95,435.60 new
- $190,871.22 total
- Town of Schuyler
- $169,794.36 new
- $339,588.72 total
- Town of Stark
- $36,461.42 new
- $72,922.85 total
- Town of Warren
- $55,743.42 new
- $111,486.84 total
- Town of Webb
- $91,384.33 new
- $182,768.68 total
- Village of West Winfield
- $43,846.01 new
- $87,692.04 total
- Town of Winfield
- $62,051.08 new
- $124,102.18 total
Warren County
- Town of Chester
- $166,614.88 new
- $333,229.77 total
- Town of Hague
- $34,563.99 new
- $69,128 total
- Town of Horicon
- $68,820.30 new
- $137,640.61 total
- Town of Johnsburg
- $117,999.64 new
- $235,999.29 total
- Village of Lake George
- $44,820.37 new
- $89,640.75 total
- Town of Lake George
- $129,640.63 new
- $259,281.27 total
- Town of Lake Luzerne
- $166,153.34 new
- $332,306.69 total
- Town of Queensbury
- $1,403,021.42 new
- $2,806,042.85 total
- Town of Stony Creek
- $37,846 new
- $75,692.07 total
- Town of Thurman
- $60,512.63 new
- $121,025.28 total
- Town of Warrensburg
- $202,563.48 new
- $405,126.98 total
Washington County
- Village of Argyle
- $14,974 new
- $29,948.62 total
- Town of Argyle
- $172,922.55 new
- $345,845.11 total
- Town of Cambridge
- $75,589.50 new
- $151,179.02 total
- Town of Easton
- $104,409.93 new
- $208,819.88 total
- Village of Fort Ann
- $24,051.20 new
- $48,102.42 total
- Town of Fort Ann
- $283,640.16 new
- $567,280.34 total
- Village of Fort Edward
- $167,589.23 new
- $335,178.48 total
- Town of Fort Edward
- $146,768.78 new
- $293,537.58 total
- Village of Granville
- $125,076.54 new
- $250,153.09 total
- Town of Granville
- $204,717.33 new
- $409,434.67 total
- Town of Greenwich
- $168,050.77 new
- $336,101.55 total
- Town of Hampton
- $46,563.95 new
- $93,127.92 total
- Town of Hartford
- $112,461.19 new
- $224,922.40 total
- Town of Hebron
- $91,948.43 new
- $183,896.88 total
- Town of Jackson
- $89,384.34 new
- $178,768.69 total
- Village of Hudson Falls
- $361,845.06 new
- $723,690.13 total
- Town of Kingsbury
- $270,665.85 new
- $541,331.70 total
- Town of Putnam
- $29,538.36 new
- $59,076.74 total
- Town of Salem
- $135,025.23 new
- $270,050.47 total
- Town of White Creek
- $98,820.20 new
- $197,640.42 total
- Village of Whitehall
- $130,358.57 new
- $260,717.16 total
- Town of Whitehall
- $71,230.55 new
- $142,461.11 total
- Village of Cambridge
- $92,820.23 new
- $185,640.46 total
- Village of Greenwich
- $87,948.45 new
- $175,896.91 total