GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ethnic flavors get center stage – or center table – at an event returning to Slate Valley Museum this Spring. The museum brings back its Ethnic Bread and Soup Night on Friday, March 3.

It’s more than just a bowl and a bite. Around 20 different kinds of soup will be featured, paired with a variety of sweet and savory breads. The evening’s menu comes from local and regional volunteers and businesses, spanning the surrounding community. Businesses from New York and Vermont will be serving up something good.

“This event is about coming together to experience tastings of some of the ethnic recipes that continue to be a part of life for many people with ties to our region,” said Slate Valley Museum Executive Director Sarah Kijowski.

Admission is $10 per person. Visitors also have the option to pick up a limited edition bowl donated by Victoria Whitney of North Granville Pottery Company. Bowls are $15 each, and were made in a limited run.

Slate Valley Museum can be reached by phone at (518) 642-1417 or associate@slatevalleymuseum.org with questions. The museum features exhibits on the history of Granville and the “Slate Valley” region. The area slate industry has ties to notable buildings across the country, including the White House. The museum is located at 17 Water St. in Granville.