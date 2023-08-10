QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At West Mountain, summer doesn’t stop. The mountain has announced “Endless Summer” is on the way.

The mountain is running a special promotion with free and discounted adventures on Saturday, Aug. 26. Visitors can take a free ride on the mountain’s chairlifts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once they’re up there, many of the summer attractions running at the mountaintop come at a steep discount. Mountain biking, bike rentals, the rope course, and mountaintop picnics are all priced at $15 for the day.

“We look forward to hosting this brand new promotional event at West,” said West Mountain General Manager Sara Montgomery. “We have so many amazing summer offerings at West and we look forward to having guests experience everything West has to offer in the summer at this wonderful event.”

Live music and vendors will also be on the premises. Limited tickets are available, and can be purchased directly through West Mountain.