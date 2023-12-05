ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid has scheduled an emergency power outage for the Ticonderoga region for Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The planned power outage is for crews to complete repairs as part of the company’s reliability work in the area.

According to the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, customers of National Grid will be contacted by the company notifying them of the outage. The outage is expected to affect around 10,000 customers in Essex, Warren, and Washington counties.