Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP member, announces pregnancy

SARATOGA, N.Y. (AP) — Rep. Elise Stefanik, whose loyalty to former president Donald Trump won her a leadership post in the House Republican caucus, announced on Saturday that she is expecting her first child.

The fourth-term Congress member from upstate New York tweeted:

We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that our small family of 2 will soon be 3! We're excited to share that we are expecting a baby this fall & we cannot wait to meet our precious bundle of joy. Thank you for the warm wishes from so many. We are truly blessed. -Elise & Matt 👼 pic.twitter.com/w75evFdomw — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 5, 2021

The post on Twitter and Instagram included a photo of Stefanik and her husband, Matthew Manda, patting her baby bump.