Elise Stefanik appointed to Task Force on Reopening Economy

Washington, D.C. (NEWS10) – Congressswoman Elise Stefanik has been asked by President Trump to serve on the Task Force on Reopening the Economy. The bipartisan group will be focused on getting the nation back to work once the COVID-19 pandemic is contained. President Trump is calling the collection of Representatives and Senators the “Opening Up America Again Congressional Group“

Stefanik represents the 21st Congressional district of New York. The district covers the northern most parts of the state including Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton, Essex, Warren, Washington and Fulton counties and parts of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.

On Twitter, Rep. Stefanik said she is honored to take up this charge.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump for the honor of serving on your bipartisan Task Force to Reopen the Economy!



I’ll fight for #NY21 small businesses & hardworking families! We will ultimately defeat #COVIDー19, protect public health, & rebuild our booming economy! — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 16, 2020

“I am honored to be named to the bipartisan Task Force on Reopening the Economy by President Trump,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Over the past month, I have been speaking directly with North Country hospitals, health departments, local elected officials, small businesses, farms, and hardworking families in my district about their specific concerns and ideas throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Prioritizing the needs of Upstate New York and rural communities as a whole will be critical to protecting public health and restarting the American economy, getting people back to work, and easing the burden on so many families across my district and the entire country. Additionally, my district borders Canada, our closest trading partner. We must recognize the importance of our cross-border operations and need to prioritize Northern Border issues as part of this public health and economic recovery plan. I’m looking forward to working with my bipartisan colleagues and the Trump administration as we beat COVID-19, protect the public’s health, and rebuild our economy.”

The following Members of Congress will serve on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group:





Members of the United States House of Representatives

Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA

Representative Andy Biggs, R-AZ

Representative Kevin Brady, R-TX

Representative Susan Brooks, R-IN

Representative Steve Chabot, R-OH

Representative Liz Cheney, R-WY

Representative Henry Cuellar, D-TX

Representative Warren Davidson, R-OH

Representative Rodney Davis, R-IL

Representative Ted Deutch, D-FL

Representative Marcia Fudge, D-OH

Representative Matt Gaetz, R-FL

Representative Anthony Gonzalez, R-OH

Representative Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ

Representative Kay Granger, R-TX

Representative French Hill, R-AR

Representative Mike Johnson, R-LA

Representative Jim Jordan, R-OH

Representative John Katko, R-NY

Representative Ro Khanna, D-CA

Representative Derek Kilmer, D-WA

Representative John Larson, D-CT

Representative Billy Long, R-MO

Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-MO

Representative Patrick McHenry, R-NC

Representative Stephanie Murphy, D-FL

Representative Jimmy Panetta, D-CA

Representative Steve Scalise, R-LA

Representative Elise Stefanik, R-NY

Representative Tom Suozzi, D-NY

Representative Greg Walden, R-OR

Representative Lee Zeldin, R-NY



Members of the United States Senate

Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-TN

Senator John Barrasso, R-WY

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-TN

Senator Roy Blunt, R-MO

Senator John Boozman, R-AR

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN

Senator Richard Burr, R-NC

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

Senator Tom Carper, D-DE

Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA

Senator Susan Collins, R-ME

Senator John Cornyn, R-TX

Senator Tom Cotton, R-AR

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-ND

Senator Mike Crapo, R-ID

Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX

Senator Steve Daines, R-MT

Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-IL

Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL

Senator Michael Enzi, R-WY

Senator Joni Ernst, R-IA

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-CA

Senator Deb Fischer, R-NE

Senator Cory Gardner, R-CO

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC

Senator Chuck Grassley, R-IA

Senator Maggie Hassan, D-NH

Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO

Senator Martin Heinrich, D-NM

Senator John Hoeven, R-ND

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS

Senator James Inhofe, R-OK

Senator Ron Johnson, R-WI

Senator John Kennedy, R-LA

Senator Angus King, Jr., I-ME

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN

Senator James Lankford, R-OK

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-VT

Senator Mike Lee, R-UT

Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-GA

Senator Martha McSally, R-AZ

Senator Jerry Moran, R-KS

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-AK

Senator Rand Paul, R-KY

Senator David Perdue, R-GA

Senator Rob Portman, R-OH

Senator James Risch, R-ID

Senator Pat Roberts, R-KS

Senator Jacky Rosen, D-NV

Senator Mike Rounds, R-SD

Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL

Senator Ben Sasse, R-NE

Senator Rick Scott, R-FL

Senator Tim Scott, R-SC

Senator Richard Shelby, R-AL

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ

Senator Dan Sullivan, R-AK

Senator John Thune, R-SD

Senator Thom Tillis, R-NC

Senator Pat Toomey, R-PA

Senator Mark Warner, D-VA

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI

Senator Roger Wicker, R-MS

Senator Todd Young, R-IN

