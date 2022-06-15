The ribbon is cut at the new offices of the Warren County Economic Development Corporation on South Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, June 17, the Warren County Economic Development Corporation is hosting an annual luncheon to talk about the labor crisis, local communities, and what makes places like Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George stand out. Tickets are on sale now.

The annual luncheon is set from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Great Escape Lodge in Queensbury. The theme of this year’s event is “Our Best Days are Ahead.”

The EDC is hosting two guests. One is Dr. Rachel Sederberg, who serves as a research manager at analytical market firm Emsi Burning Glass. The other is Michael Yevoli, who brings experience as regional director of Empire State Development. The two will be part of a talk about how communities and businesses in Warren County can prosper financially, even as many businesses are hit by employee shortages.

”Investments in our community are increasing, businesses are interested in relocating here, but labor force participation is down and we are navigating through a time of historic change,” said Jim Siplon, President and CEO of EDC Warren County. “Why are there so many people who have opted out of the workforce? How do we compete for the very best employees? How are we going to build a sustainable economy for the next generation here? These are the questions we are looking to answer as a community.”

Tickets for the event are priced at $50 for EDC members, and $70 for non-members. The EDC anticipates a gathering of local business representatives, real estate officials and interested community members.

The Warren County EDC wears many hats involved with the development of projects in Glens Falls and around the county. The EDC is one of the central driving forces of the South Street Marketplace project, funded by state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, as well as other projects related to portions of those funds. The EDC also plays a role in attracting individuals and new businesses to the area, and expanding broadband internet to the corners of the county that do not yet have it.