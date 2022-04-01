QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – April may be one month that tends to come in with showers rather than flowers, but it’s still a surefire sign that spring is getting ready to do its thing. A walk around the Aviation Mall this month will show you just one sign of the changing season – one big sign, ready to say hello.

The Easter Bunny himself is coming back to the Aviation Mall for family visits and photo opportunities, starting Friday, April 1. The rabbit of honor will be in the mall hallway outside of JC Penney, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, running from April 1-16.

Kids paying the Easter Bunny a holiday visit will be given a special gift. Photo packages will also be made available, for families who want to create a special Easter keepsake.

And Easter is for more than just family members of the two-legged variety. From 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 4, pet owners can bring their cats and dogs into the mall to get their own photos with the bunny. Actual pet rabbits and other pets are not allowed. Pet owners are asked to bring their furry friends in through the mall entrance closest to Planet Fitness, next to 99 Restaurant.

Walk-in visits with the bunny are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. Appointments can be made online.

The Aviation Mall is also the cold season host of the Glens Falls Farmers’ Market. Markets take place in the food court area from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday, running until April 30.