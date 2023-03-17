QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This spring, a certain someone is hopping his way back to the Aviation Mall, with pep in his step and a basket full of eggs. The Easter Bunny is coming to town.

The Easter Bunny will take up residence at the Aviation Mall starting on Friday, March 24, and will keep visiting every day until Saturday, April 8, for visits with families. Every child to pay the bunny a visit will walk away with a special gift, and have the chance to have their photo taken with him.

If you want to meet the Easter Bunny, plan ahead, with reservations available online. The hare’s schedule includes:

March 24 – April 6 Mondays – Thursdays, 2-7 p.m. Fridays – Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sundays, noon – 5 p.m.

April 7-8 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Believe it or not, this rabbit plays well with other animals. From 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 27, families can bring their pet with them to get a photo with the Easter Bunny. The Humane Society of the United States will be collecting donations onsite.