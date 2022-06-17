GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When the heat rolls in, there’s always somewhere to swim. On Friday, the city of Glens Falls announced summer hours for the city pool at East Field, on the city’s east side. The pool, part of East Field Recreation Center, is set to open on June 26.

The East Field pool is set to operate from noon – 7 p.m. from Wednesdays to Fridays, and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on weekends. The Glens Falls Recreation Department is also seeking to hire more lifeguard staff for the summer season.

The pool is located at East Field Recreation Center, 175 Dix Ave. in Glens Falls. Those interested in applying for a lifeguard position, or seeking other information regarding the pool, can reach out to the city Recreation Department at (518) 615-0446, or email recreation@cityofglensfalls.com.

The recreation center also includes little league baseball fields, basketball courts, a playground and a pond. The area is home to the East Field baseball and football stadium, home to the Glens Falls Dragons baseball team. Event pavilions with grills for cooking can be reserved through the Recreation Department.

The pool’s opening was delayed from its planned opening date of June 18 due to supply chain issues. Equipment and industrial materials have been made hard to acquire as the supply chain remains impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s South Street Marketplace DRI project has seen costs for the original proposed plan increase from $4 million to $6.6 million, due to costs related to lumber and steel.