GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the city of Glens Falls announced plans to start giving a fresh look to a sports area long in need. The basketball courts at East Field Recreation Center are in for a thorough once-over.

The city announced that it will begin refurbishing the courts this fall, following a signed contract and certificate with a contractor ready to take on the job. The contractor is interested in getting to work on the aging courts as soon as next week.

A pre-construction meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the East Field courts. The courts will be closed as refurbishment gets going, a process that both the city and contractor expect to complete within the next four weeks. Weather-based variables could cause those expectations to change as things move along.

East Field is located on Dix Avenue in Glens Falls’ northeast end. In addition to basketball, it hosts a playground, indoor pool, ice skating rink and East Field, the home of the Glens Falls Dragons baseball team.