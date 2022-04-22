GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Earth Day! People across the Capital Region and North Country are celebrating and showing their love for our planet. Glens Falls is recognizing its continued efforts to make the region healthier and more sustainable.

One local public relations company is getting creative to show their support and love for the Earth. Residents wrote eco-friendly messages and colorful drawings on large blackboards posted up in City Park. Sustainable PR, a local PR firm came out again on Earth Day to showcase the city’s continued sustainable work. Last year, the chalkboards were used to encourage environment education in local schools. “With this idea, for these interactive blackboards, people of all ages, can use crayons and write expressions of hope for Earth Day,” said Tony DeFazio, Founder of Sustainable PR.

“I am here to respect Glens Falls and the region for being so invested in a sustainable economy. We know that creates paying jobs and investments in our environment, and again enhances a stronger planet for the next generations,” said Congressman Paul Tonko (D-20).

The city has been working on sustainable projects for many, many years. From establishing bicycle infrastructure improvements to creating a vertical farm inside a downtown office building. Continuing the green efforts, Crandall Public Library collected old TV’s, radios, printers and other technology from residents Friday morning.

“You should really not be putting electronics in landfills. It does not deteriorate; you should be recycling all these materials. We’re here for Earth Day, we’re here to protect the planet and one big part of that is disposing of your things properly,” said Michelle Chandler, Director Of Development, Crandall Public Library.